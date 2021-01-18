Ravens waive 4 players, including QB Robert Griffin III

The Baltimore Ravens’ season is over after a 17-3 loss to the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs. The Ravens have officially gone into offseason mode, cutting four players from their roster as they look to retool over the next few months.

Baltimore has waived quarterback Robert Griffin III, cornerbacks Davontae Harris and Tramon Williams, and wide receiver De’Anthony Thomas, according to the NFL’s transaction report.

Griffin, Harris, and Williams were already set to be unrestricted free agents this offseason while Thomas had opted out this season under the NFL’s COVID-19 protocol. Ultimately, the moves don’t change much for the Ravens but they do allow all four players to begin their hunt for new employers a little faster. It’s something Baltimore has done over the years to players they’re moving on from and expect no compensatory picks in return. It’s a little tip of the hat and a sign of respect from the franchise to the players.

While Griffin has been clear he still believes he can start in the NFL, he could still re-sign with the Ravens this offseason. But with Trace McSorley and Tyler Huntley having gotten meaningful snaps this season, Baltimore might feel comfortable going with the two young passers behind starter Lamar Jackson. Griffin seemed to acknowledge his tenure was finished on Monday, taking to Twitter to thank his teammates, the fans, and the organization.

As year 8 comes to a close, I just want to say thank you to my teammates, the fans, & @Ravens organization. This season was a trying one with a lot of adversity & there were no better people for the job. Honored to be a part of the brotherhood with yal. The best is yet to come. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) January 18, 2021

The Ravens’ roster is surely going to change quite a bit in the coming months as free agency and the 2021 NFL draft offer opportunities for Baltimore to bring in more talent at positions of need.