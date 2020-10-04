Ravens vs. Washington NFL Week 4: Time, TV channel and how to stream online

The Baltimore Ravens have the Washington Football Team next up on the schedule. The Ravens are looking to rebound from Monday’s disappointing loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and return to the win column.

Baltimore might be on the road again this week but with how close FedEx Field is, they might as well consider this a home game for how little they’ll travel. That and how impressive the Ravens have been since last year has them as heavy favorites this week.

But before you turn on the television or look for a live stream, we’ve got all the information you need right here.

Ravens vs. Washington game information:

Baltimore Ravens (2-1) at Washington Football Team (1-2)

Sunday, Oct. 4, 1:00 p.m. ET

FedEx Field, Landover, MD

Ravens vs. Washington streams:

Live stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

Ravens vs. Washington TV channel:

CBS – WJZ Ch. 13 (Baltimore)

TV broadcasters:

Andrew Catalon (play-by-play)

James Lofton (analyst)

AJ Ross (reporter)

Radio:

WBAL (1090 AM/101.5 FM)

98 Rock (97.9 FM)

Radio broadcasters:

Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play)

Dennis Pitta (analyst)

Ravens vs. Washington injuries:

Ravens vs. Washington injury report: Final game status