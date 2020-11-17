Ravens vs. Titans Week 11: Date, time, TV channel, live stream, how to watch

How to watch Ravens vs. Titans Week 11 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

As the Ravens try to regroup from a crushing loss in a monsoon to the Patriots on Sunday Night Football, they'll have to move forward without a few more key pieces.

The most devastating loss is Nick Boyle, thought of by the Ravens as the best blocking tight end in football and a crucial element to their rushing attack. Brandon Williams left Sunday's game early, too, and his status for Week 11 is up in the air.

Williams is the Ravens' best run defender, which makes his potential absence especially worrisome considering who's next up on the schedule: Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans.

The Ravens won't need anyone to tell them how dangerous Tennessee is after last year's unforgettable home upset loss in January. Baltimore was the deserved favorite not only to make the Super Bowl, but to win it all. But in their first postseason game, the Titans beat them at their own game, winning 28-12.

This year's rematch has been circled on the calendar since the moment the schedule was released, and the Ravens can't help but consider it an opportunity for revenge. More important than that, though, is simply righting the ship. With a record nine teams in the AFC with at least six wins through Week 10, the Ravens' stranglehold on a postseason berth is looking a little weaker right now.

Sunday's game presents an opportunity for both vengeance and improved playoff standing against a tough, quality opponent. The Titans are also coming off a mini bye after playing last Thursday. And now the Ravens will be returning to fan-less home games.

Before the season began, this looked like one of the most highly-anticipated games of the season. Now, it features two teams desperate for a win, including a Ravens team hoping to reset for a second-half run into January.

It all kicks off Sunday afternoon. Here's everything you need to know.

RAVENS vs TITANS WEEK 11

Who: Baltimore Ravens (6-3) vs. Tennessee Titans (6-5)

What: Week 11 of the 2020 NFL regular season

When: Sunday, November 22, 2020, 1:00 p.m. ET

Where: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: Stream on FuboTV

Radio: Ravens Radio Network

Spread: Ravens, -6.5 (via PointsBet)

Over/Under: 48.5 (via PointsBet)

Weather: 62 degrees, mostly cloudy, 10% chance of rain, 7 mph wind

RAVENS vs. TITANS TV SCHEDULE:

1:00 p.m.: Titans at Ravens (CBS)

RAVENS 2020 SEASON SCHEDULE:

Week 1: Sunday, September 13, Browns at Ravens, W (38-6)

Week 2: Sunday, September 20, Ravens at Texans, W (33-16)

Week 3: Monday, September 28, Chiefs at Ravens, L (20-34)

Week 4: Sunday, October 4, Ravens at Washington Football Team, W (31-17)

Week 5: Sunday, October 11, Bengals at Ravens, W (27-3)

Week 6: Sunday, October 18, Ravens at Eagles, W (30-28)

Week 7: BYE

Week 8: Sunday, November 1, Steelers at Ravens, L (28-24)

Week 9: Sunday, November 8, Ravens at Colts, W (24-10)

Week 10: Sunday, November 15, Ravens at Patriots, L (23-17)

Week 11: Sunday, November 22, Titans at Ravens

Week 12: Thursday, November 26, Ravens at Steelers

Week 13: Thursday, December 3, Cowboys at Ravens

Week 14: Monday, December 14, Ravens at Browns

Week 15: Sunday, December 20, Jaguars at Ravens

Week 16: Sunday, December 27, Giants at Ravens

Week 17: Sunday, January 3, Ravens at Bengals