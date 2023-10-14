Ravens vs. Titans: How to watch NFL Week 6 London game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

The third game of the NFL's 2023 International Series is scheduled for this Sunday when the Baltimore Ravens take on the Tennessee Titans at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

The Ravens are coming off a 17-10 loss to division rival Pittsburgh Steelers, while the Titans lost to the Indianapolis Colts 23-16 last Sunday to drop to 2-3 on the season.

London has played host to two football games over the last two weeks, both featuring the Jacksonville Jaguars. The first game was played at Wembley Stadium on Oct. 1 and saw the Jaguars defeat the Atlanta Falcons 23-7.

The Jaguars stayed in London for another game, this time against the Buffalo Bills, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last Sunday. They came away with another victory, beating the Bills 25-20 to improve to 3-2.

The Jaguars became the first-ever team to play back-to-back games overseas.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the Ravens-Titans game in London, including how to watch it.

How to watch Ravens vs. Titans in NFL London game

The game is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 15 and will air exclusively on NFL Network.

Fans can also stream the game across devices on with NFL+, the league's direct-to-consumer offering which is available through NFL digital properties, such as NFL.com and the NFL app.

Ravens and Titans fans will also be able to watch their teams on local broadcast stations in Baltimore (WBAL) and Nashville (WTVF).

Who are the announcers for Ravens vs. Titans in NFL London game?

The commentators for the game are scheduled to be Rich Eisen (play-by-play), Kurt Warner (analyst) and Jamie Erdahl (sideline reporter).

2023 NFL International Series schedule

Week 4 (Oct. 1): Atlanta Falcons vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (Wembley Stadium)

Week 5 (Oct. 8): Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Buffalo Bills (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium)

Week 6 (Oct. 15): Baltimore Ravens vs. Tennessee Titans (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium)

Week 9 (Nov. 5): Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs (Frankfurt Stadium)

Week 10 (Nov. 12): Indianapolis Colts vs. New England Patriots (Frankfurt Stadium)

