Ravens vs. Titans: How to watch, listen, and stream

The Baltimore Ravens will kick off their 2022 preseason against the Tennessee Titans in a Week 1 battle. It will be an opportunity for young players to showcase their skillsets as they fight for playing time and roster spots.

Baltimore currently has the longest preseason winning streak in NFL history at 20, with their last preseason loss coming in 2015. The Ravens will look to make that streak 21-straight games without some of their veterans, as players such as quarterback Lamar Jackson and tight end Mark Andrews won’t suit up on Thursday night.

Below is all the information you need to know for watching, listening, and streaming the Week 1 preseason game between Baltimore and Tennessee.

Game information:

Teams: Tennessee Titans @ Baltimore Ravens

Date: Thursday, August 11th 2022

Kickoff time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Location: M&T Bank Stadium (Baltimore, MD)

Streaming:

Live stream: fuboTV (try it free).

Television:

Local TV: WBAL Ch. 11 (Baltimore), WJLA Ch. 7 (Washington, DC)

Announcers: Greg Gumbel (play-by-play), Adam Archuleta (analyst), AJ Ross (sideline)

National TV: NFL Network (New York & New England areas)

Radio:

Local Radio: WBAL (1090 AM/101.5 FM) and 98Rock (97.9 FM)

Announcers: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst), Evan Washburn (sideline)

Spanish radio: TICO Sports (1050 AM and 93.5 FM)

