Ravens vs. Titans: TV broadcast map for Week 6

The Ravens are in London for an intriguing Sunday matchup against the Titans that’ll be broadcast on the NFL Network.

Baltimore (3-2) will look to rebound after a shocking loss to the Steelers, while Tennessee (2-3) lost a close contest to the surging Colts.

Thursday Night: Denver @ Kansas City (Amazon)

Sunday 9:30 AM ET: Baltimore vs Tennessee in London (NFLN; Rich Eisen, Kurt Warner)

Sunday Night: NY Giants @ Buffalo (NBC)

Monday Night: Dallas @ LA Chargers (ESPN/ABC)

Fans in Baltimore will be simulcast on WBAL (NBC/11) Baltimore, while Tennessee Titans fans can view the local broadcast on WTVF (CBS/5) Nashville.

With the Ravens locked into an early morning broadcast, we’re looking at the TV broadcast map for Week 6 via 506 Sports.

CBS Early Game

Seattle @ Cincinnati — Ian Eagle, Charles Davis

Carolina @ Miami –Kevin Harlan, Trent Green

Washington @ Atlanta — Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, Matt Ryan

Indianapolis @ Jacksonville –Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta

CBS Late Game

New England @ Las Vegas — LATE)Jim Nantz, Tony Romo

Fox Early Game

San Francisco @ Cleveland — Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen

Minnesota @ Chicago — Brandon Gaudin, Robert Smith

New Orleans @ Houston — Chris Myers, Mark Schlereth

Fox Late Game

Philadelphia @ NY Jets — Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez

Detroit @ Tampa Bay — Adam Amin, Daryl Johnston

Arizona @ LA Rams — Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma

