Ravens vs. Titans predictions: Staff picks for wild-card game

The Tennessee Titans will host the Baltimore Ravens on Super Wild Card Weekend in what is a playoff rematch from last year.

Before the Titans and Ravens met in Week 11 of 2020, they were foes in the Divisional Round last season, and it was Tennessee that emerged victorious, shocking the world.

This time around is a bit different, though, as this game will take place in Nashville and the Titans are no longer flying under the radar. In fact, the Ravens should be as ready (and motivated) for the Titans as ever after losing each of their last two contests against them.

Our staff standings remained steady after the Week 17 victory over the Houston Texans. Take a look:

1. Mike Moraitis (11-5, .688)

2. Shaun Calderon (6-3, .667)

3. John Lowell (10-6, .625)

4. Crissy Froyd (9-7, .563)

With the Titans being underdogs in this game, was that enough to sway our staff to roll with the favorites, the Ravens? Find out now as we see where our staff stands for Sunday’ wild-card showdown.

Mike Moraitis' prediction (11-5)

Jim Brown-USA TODAY Sports

When the Titans defeated the Ravens in last year's playoffs, quarterback Ryan Tannehill didn't have to do much as Derrick Henry carried the load and Tennessee to victory by sheer dominance. That's not going to happen this time around. The Ravens are an improved defense and the presence of Calais Campbell and Brandon Williams, both of whom did not play in Week 11, will make Henry's day much more difficult. This time around Tannehill is going to be much more involved and will step up to make the plays in the passing game with the Ravens selling out to stop the run, and that will help the Titans keep pace with a Baltimore offense that will certainly score plenty of points on Tennessee's defense. A great game from Tannehill will be a defining moment of his Titans career, and a late turnover forced by Tennessee's lackluster but opportunistic defense will shut the door on the Ravens' season. Final score: Titans 34, Ravens 31

Shaun Calderon's prediction (6-3)

(AP Photo/Nick Wass)

The Tennessee Titans host their first playoff game in 12 years and despite a limited capacity, you can bet that Nissan stadium will be rocking on Sunday. The Titans face a familiar playoff foe in the Baltimore Ravens and this should be nothing less than a 60-minute, high-scoring, slugfest. These teams genuinely do not like each other and it could get chippy, but I expect Ryan Tannehill, Derrick Henry, and the rest of the Tennessee offense to rise to the occasion while the defense does just enough to withhold Lamar Jackson and company from getting their revenge. Final score: Titans 38, Ravens 34

John Lowell's prediction (10-6)

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Tennessee Titans host the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday in one of Wild Card weekend's most anticipated matchups. Both teams are known for their ability to run the football, but this game will likely come down to efficiency and which quarterback makes fewer mistakes. Given that, give me Tannehill and the home-team underdog Titans. Final score: Titans 30, Ravens 27

Crissy Froyd's prediction (9-7)

(Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

The Ravens are peaking right now and feature a difficult running quarterback to stop in Lamar Jackson. But where there is a will, there is a way, and the Titans have found one the last two times these teams have met. The outcome of this matchup ultimately comes down to whether or not the opponent can contain running back Derrick Henry, as so many often do. The Ravens have some pieces in place to put together a strong effort, but this will be Tennessee’s third consecutive victory over Baltimore. Final score: Titans 34, Ravens 28