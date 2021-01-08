Ravens vs. Titans predictions: NFL experts make wild-card picks

When the Tennessee Titans met the Baltimore Ravens in last year’s Divisional Round, the Ravens were at home and heavily favored before the Titans shocked the world with an upset win.

Because of that result, there were a lot of experts who had to eat crow, and in particular those who were extra dismissive of the Titans’ chances.

This time around, Baltimore and Tennessee’s playoff matchup takes place in Nashville and on Wild Card Weekend, but the Ravens are still favored — albeit by not as much.

Even after last year’s playoff victory over the Ravens, the vast majority of experts picked against the Titans in Week 11 prior to their overtime win against Baltimore.

So, have NFL experts from different media outlets learned their lesson after the Titans proved most of them wrong two times in a row? Find out now as we explore the picks of several experts from ESPN, CBS Sports, and more.

USA TODAY's wild-card picks

USA TODAY's expert picks:

Expert Pick Score Jarrett Bell Ravens 27-24 Nate Davis Ravens 33-30 Jori Epstein Ravens 28-27 Mike Jones Ravens 30-28 Mike Middlehurst-Schwartz Titans 28-27 Lorenzo Reyes Ravens 30-28 Tom Schad Ravens 30-21

ESPN's wild-card picks

ESPN's expert picks:

Expert Pick Matt Bowen Ravens Mike Clay Ravens Dan Graziano Ravens Mina Kimes Ravens Jason Reid Titans Laura Rutledge Ravens Kevin Seifert Ravens Sam Wickersham Ravens Damien Woody Ravens

CBS Sports' wild-card picks

CBS Sports' expert picks:

Expert Pick Pete Prisco Ravens (33-23) Jason La Canfora Ravens Will Brinson No pick Jared Dubin Ravens Ryan Wilson Titans John Breech Titans Dave Richard Ravens Jamey Eisenberg No pick

Here's how Pete Prisco sees things playing out:

These two make no secret about what they want to do on offense, which is to pound the football. Baltimore was the top rushing team in the league, while the Titans counter with Derrick Henry, the NFL's leading rusher. Tennessee beat Baltimore earlier this year and also beat them last year in the playoffs in a big upset. This time around I think the Ravens get revenge of sorts. Their defense is much better than the bad unit the Titans put on the field. Lamar Jackson will have a big day to advance the Ravens. Pick: Ravens 33, Titans 23

MMQB's wild-card picks

MMQB's expert picks:

Expert Pick Albert Breer Ravens Andrew Brandt Titans Conor Orr Ravens Gary Gramling Ravens Jenny Vrentas Ravens Mitch Goldich Ravens

Sporting News' picks

Vinnie Iyer - Ravens 34, Titans 31:

Take your pick: The Ravens will be focused on exacting road revenge here, either for the brutal 28-12 divisional playoff upset from a year ago or the heartbreaking 30-24 overtime loss from Week 11, both in Baltimore. The Ravens weren't in the same offensive grove then with Lamar Jackson, J.K. Dobbins and Marquise Brown as they are now seven weeks later. They also have a decided defensive advantage because of a capable pass rush and deep secondary. The run defense also has shored up of late, which is good for slowing down Derrick Henry. Jackson is still looking for his first playoff win after two home losses. He's relaxed and revved up as a passer, and he keeps running at a high level, sparked by Dobbins sharing the backfield with him. Look for the Ravens to get aggressive passing with him to build a lead, and limit Henry from being a consistent gateway to Ryan Tannehill's play-action downfield passing. The Ravens and Titans are playing similar offensive games at the moment, but the Titans' defensive woes catch up to them here.

Bill Bender - Ravens 36, Titans 31:

We flip-flopped on this one for obvious reasons. The Titans beat the Ravens in last year’s playoff and won a 30-24 overtime thriller this season. Baltimore found its groove on offense after the 47-42 shootout against Cleveland, and Lamar Jackson was the difference. He finally wins his first playoff start in thrilling fashion.

Gregg Rosenthal's wild-card pick

Gregg Rosenthal, NFL.com - Ravens 30, Titans 28:

It should be obvious by now the Titans match up well with the Ravens. Tennessee can handle the physicality and diversity of Baltimore's defense. The Ravens' increasingly efficient but low-volume passing attack doesn't take full advantage of the Titans' biggest weaknesses in pass rush and pass coverage. The Titans prove they can hold on to a big lead against the Ravens last January and completed a double-digit comeback this November.

Baltimore's Week 11 loss to Tennessee proved to be the Ravens' low point. Instead of trying to hammer teams with interior runs, they adapted to a spread attack that emphasized Lamar Jackson and J.K. Dobbins on the edge. They have fewer tight ends on the field on early downs and more creativity with players like Devin Duvernay. The team's defensive resurgence may be more about the opponents and the offense holding the ball so long. There is every reason to expect a shootout. The Titans aren't just bad on defense; they are ranked 28th in special teams DVOA. (The Ravens are second.) Ryan Tannehill is seemingly built to withstand vicious hits, blitzes and pressures. Derrick Henry, after 378 carries, appears indestructible and can victimize a Ravens front that's not as good as its reputation.

I'm picking the Ravens here because Jackson is still my choice as the best player on the field and I don't want to imagine another offseason of talking about his playoff struggles. But I don't understand the folks saying this matchup sets up well for the Ravens and I don't like the looks of Baltimore as the overwhelming consensus pick. That's underestimating the Titans -- and an offense that ranks with any in the NFL -- yet again.

NFL Network's wild-card picks

NFL Network's expert picks: https://twitter.com/ColleenWolfe/status/1346859508459393025

Final expert tally: Ravens 34, Titans 6

Of the 40 experts to make picks here, six of them have the Titans winning, while 34 are going with the Ravens. We'll give a shoutout to NFL Network's Colleen Wolfe, who was extra dismissive of the Titans versus the Ravens last year but has seen the light. However, it looks like Tennessee will once again have to prove most of the experts out there wrong — tell me if you've seen this story before.