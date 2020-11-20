Ravens vs. Titans predictions: NFL experts make Week 11 picks

The Tennessee Titans and Baltimore Ravens will meet on Sunday in Week 11 at M&T Bank Stadium with both teams jockeying for playoff positioning in the AFC.

The Ravens and Titans are both coming off a loss in Week 10, and Tennessee has lost three of its last four, while Baltimore has lost two of its last three.

Both teams sit in second place in their respective divisions at the moment, but the Ravens are currently ahead of the Titans in the playoff hunt, with Baltimore occupying the seventh and final postseason spot, as compared to Tennessee being on the outside looking in at the No. 9 spot.

Perhaps the biggest story line coming into this game is the so-called “revenge game” factor for the Ravens, who were unexpectedly upended by the Titans during the playoffs last season.

The Titans entered the week as hefty 6.5-point underdogs to the Ravens, but that spread has since shrunk a bit, with Baltimore now being five-point favorites over Tennessee, according to BetMGM.

But do the experts agree with Vegas? Find out now as we take a look at the Week 11 picks of experts from different media.

ESPN's Week 11 picks

The majority of experts over at ESPN are picking the Ravens over the Titans for Week 11.

Expert Pick Matt Bowen Ravens Mike Clay Ravens Dan Graziano Ravens Mina Kimes Ravens Jason Reid Titans Laura Rutledge Ravens Kevin Seifert Ravens Sam Wickersham Ravens Trey Wingo Titans Damien Woody Titans

CBS Sports' Week 11 picks

As far as CBS Sports is concerned, their experts are overwhelmingly choosing Baltimore to win on Sunday. In fact, only one expert has Tennessee emerging victorious.

Expert Pick Pete Prisco Ravens (31-24) Jason La Canfora Ravens Will Brinson Ravens Jared Dubin Ravens Ryan Wilson Ravens John Breech Titans Dave Richard Ravens Jamey Eisenberg Ravens

Pete Prisco has the Ravens winning, 31-24. Here's what he had to say about his pick:

The Ravens have offensive issues, but the best thing to fix that is this Tennessee defense. The Titans upset the Ravens in the playoffs last year, but this Titans team has major defensive issues. The Ravens had run-defense issues last week against the Patriots, which isn't a good thing against Derrick Henry. But I think they get back on track in that area in this one. Ravens win it behind a good offensive showing.

MMQB's Week 11 picks

The trend of picking the Ravens over the Titans remains as we take a look at the picks from the experts of Sports Illustrated's MMQB. Only one of them is going with Tennessee.

Expert Pick Albert Breer Ravens Andrew Brandt Titans Conor Orr Ravens Gary Gramling Ravens Jenny Vrentas Ravens Mitch Goldich Ravens

Sporting News' Week 11 picks

Now we take a look at the picks from the Sporting News experts, along with their respective write-ups: Vinnie Iyer - Ravens 27, Titans 17:

"The Ravens realize their chances of winning the AFC North again are fading, so they'll focus on making sure they at least lock up the wild card with Lamar Jackson. Their memories of being upset by the Titans at home in last season's playoffs should prompt them to play better in the rematch. The Titans' defense is wilting while the Ravens can still count on theirs as a backbone, despite key injuries. Jackson is more comfortable at home than Ryan Tannehill is on the road."

Bill Bender - Ravens 26, Titans 23:

"This is the toughest game on the board to pick. The Titans throttled the Ravens in the AFC divisional playoffs last season behind Derrick Henry, and the Ravens have to answer after a Sunday Night Football flop against the Patriots. Lamar Jackson delivers here, but it won't be easy. "

Gregg Rosenthal's Week 11 pick

Here's a look at Rosenthal's pick and write-up. Gregg Rosenthal, NFL.com - Ravens 28, Titans 24:

"The Ravens suddenly can't run up the middle or set the edge on defense, two bedrock traits to their 2019 identity. The Titans are well-constructed to take advantage of both weaknesses, but I like the Ravens to narrowly exorcise their playoff demons because Ryan Tannehill's pass protection is an even bigger problem."

Overall expert tally: Ravens 22, Titans 5

The vast majority of experts we took a look at here expect the Ravens to exact revenge against the Titans in Week 11. Of the 27 picks listed, 22 of them are for Baltimore, while just five are for Tennessee.