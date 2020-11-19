Ravens vs. Titans injury report: Brandon Williams, Calais Campbell still out Thursday

Though there was some hope Baltimore Ravens defensive linemen Brandon Williams and Calais Campbell could play in Week 11, it’s looking less likely by the day. Both Campbell and Williams missed Wednesday’s practice and were once again out on Thursday.

Going up against the Tennessee Titans and running back Derrick Henry makes those absences a far bigger deal than they might be in other weeks. Ravens fans will likely remember Henry shredding Baltimore’s defense in the playoffs last season. This week was set to be a little revenge for the Ravens but injuries are going to make that a far harder task.

Take a look at Thursday’s injury report for both the Ravens and Titans below:

Baltimore Ravens injury report - Week 11:

Player Position Injury Wed Thur Fri Game status Calais Campbell DE Calf DNP DNP Anthony Levine Sr. DB NIR DNP - Jimmy Smith CB Ankle DNP LP Brandon Williams DT Ankle DNP DNP Orlando Brown Jr. T NIR LP - L.J. Fort LB Finger FP FP Pernell McPhee OLB NIR - DNP Trace McSorley QB NIR - DNP Mark Ingram RB NIR - DNP

Key: DNP – Did not participate LP – Limited participation (anything below 100%) FP – Full participation NIR – Non-injury-related

Tennessee Titans injury report - Week 11:

Player Position Injury Wed. Thur. Fri. Game status Jadeveon Clowney OLB Knee DNP DNP Corey Davis WR NIR DNP - Adam Humphries WR Concussion DNP DNP Adoree Jackson CB Knee DNP DNP Chris Jackson CB Illness DNP DNP Ben Jones C Knee DNP DNP Larrell Murchison DL Rib DNP DNP MyCole Pruitt TE Knee DNP DNP Rodger Saffold G Ankle DNP DNP Dennis Kelly T Knee LP DNP Senorise Perry RB Knee FP FP A.J. Brown WR Knee - DNP Kareem Orr CB Groin - LP Kenny Vaccaro S Neck - LP

Key: DNP – Did not participate LP – Limited participation (anything below 100%) FP – Full participation NIR – Non-injury-related