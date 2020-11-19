Ravens vs. Titans injury report: Brandon Williams, Calais Campbell still out Thursday
Though there was some hope Baltimore Ravens defensive linemen Brandon Williams and Calais Campbell could play in Week 11, it’s looking less likely by the day. Both Campbell and Williams missed Wednesday’s practice and were once again out on Thursday.
Going up against the Tennessee Titans and running back Derrick Henry makes those absences a far bigger deal than they might be in other weeks. Ravens fans will likely remember Henry shredding Baltimore’s defense in the playoffs last season. This week was set to be a little revenge for the Ravens but injuries are going to make that a far harder task.
Take a look at Thursday’s injury report for both the Ravens and Titans below:
Baltimore Ravens injury report - Week 11:
Player
Position
Injury
Wed
Thur
Fri
Game status
Calais Campbell
DE
Calf
DNP
DNP
Anthony Levine Sr.
DB
NIR
DNP
-
Jimmy Smith
CB
Ankle
DNP
LP
Brandon Williams
DT
Ankle
DNP
DNP
Orlando Brown Jr.
T
NIR
LP
-
L.J. Fort
LB
Finger
FP
FP
Pernell McPhee
OLB
NIR
-
DNP
Trace McSorley
QB
NIR
-
DNP
Mark Ingram
RB
NIR
-
DNP
Key: DNP – Did not participate LP – Limited participation (anything below 100%) FP – Full participation NIR – Non-injury-related
Tennessee Titans injury report - Week 11:
Player
Position
Injury
Wed.
Thur.
Fri.
Game status
Jadeveon Clowney
OLB
Knee
DNP
DNP
Corey Davis
WR
NIR
DNP
-
Adam Humphries
WR
Concussion
DNP
DNP
Adoree Jackson
CB
Knee
DNP
DNP
Chris Jackson
CB
Illness
DNP
DNP
Ben Jones
C
Knee
DNP
DNP
Larrell Murchison
DL
Rib
DNP
DNP
MyCole Pruitt
TE
Knee
DNP
DNP
Rodger Saffold
G
Ankle
DNP
DNP
Dennis Kelly
T
Knee
LP
DNP
Senorise Perry
RB
Knee
FP
FP
A.J. Brown
WR
Knee
-
DNP
Kareem Orr
CB
Groin
-
LP
Kenny Vaccaro
S
Neck
-
LP
Key: DNP – Did not participate LP – Limited participation (anything below 100%) FP – Full participation NIR – Non-injury-related