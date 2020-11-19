Ravens vs. Titans injury report: Brandon Williams, Calais Campbell still out Thursday

Matthew Stevens
·2 min read

Though there was some hope Baltimore Ravens defensive linemen Brandon Williams and Calais Campbell could play in Week 11, it’s looking less likely by the day. Both Campbell and Williams missed Wednesday’s practice and were once again out on Thursday.

Going up against the Tennessee Titans and running back Derrick Henry makes those absences a far bigger deal than they might be in other weeks. Ravens fans will likely remember Henry shredding Baltimore’s defense in the playoffs last season. This week was set to be a little revenge for the Ravens but injuries are going to make that a far harder task.

Take a look at Thursday’s injury report for both the Ravens and Titans below:

Baltimore Ravens injury report - Week 11:

Player

Position

Injury

Wed

Thur

Fri

Game status

Calais Campbell

DE

Calf

DNP

DNP

Anthony Levine Sr.

DB

NIR

DNP

-

Jimmy Smith

CB

Ankle

DNP

LP

Brandon Williams

DT

Ankle

DNP

DNP

Orlando Brown Jr.

T

NIR

LP

-

L.J. Fort

LB

Finger

FP

FP

Pernell McPhee

OLB

NIR

-

DNP

Trace McSorley

QB

NIR

-

DNP

Mark Ingram

RB

NIR

-

DNP

Key: DNP – Did not participate LP – Limited participation (anything below 100%) FP – Full participation NIR – Non-injury-related

Tennessee Titans injury report - Week 11:

Player

Position

Injury

Wed.

Thur.

Fri.

Game status

Jadeveon Clowney

OLB

Knee

DNP

DNP

Corey Davis

WR

NIR

DNP

-

Adam Humphries

WR

Concussion

DNP

DNP

Adoree Jackson

CB

Knee

DNP

DNP

Chris Jackson

CB

Illness

DNP

DNP

Ben Jones

C

Knee

DNP

DNP

Larrell Murchison

DL

Rib

DNP

DNP

MyCole Pruitt

TE

Knee

DNP

DNP

Rodger Saffold

G

Ankle

DNP

DNP

Dennis Kelly

T

Knee

LP

DNP

Senorise Perry

RB

Knee

FP

FP

A.J. Brown

WR

Knee

-

DNP

Kareem Orr

CB

Groin

-

LP

Kenny Vaccaro

S

Neck

-

LP

Key: DNP – Did not participate LP – Limited participation (anything below 100%) FP – Full participation NIR – Non-injury-related

