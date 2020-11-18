Ravens vs. Titans injury report: Brandon Williams, Calais Campbell out Wednesday
The Baltimore Ravens transition into Week 11 with some pretty big injury questions. Helping apply pressure to find answers is Baltimore’s opponent, the Tennessee Titans.
The chief concern for the Ravens this week is the health of their defensive line. Both Calais Campbell and Brandon Williams didn’t practice on Wednesday after suffering injuries over the last two weeks. Without both in the lineup in Week 10, New England Patriots running back Damien Harris rushed for 121 yards on 22 carries. Titans running back Derrick Henry is arguably the best in the game right now, rightfully giving some fear of far better stats coming this week if Campbell and Williams can’t start.
Take a look at the full injury report for the Ravens and Titans below:
Baltimore Ravens injury report - Week 11:
Player
Position
Injury
Wed
Thur
Fri
Game status
Calais Campbell
DE
Calf
DNP
Anthony Levine Sr.
DB
NIR
DNP
Jimmy Smith
CB
Ankle
DNP
Brandon Williams
DT
Ankle
DNP
Orlando Brown Jr.
T
NIR
LP
L.J. Fort
LB
Finger
FP
Key: DNP – Did not participate LP – Limited participation (anything below 100%) FP – Full participation NIR – Non-injury-related
Tennessee Titans injury report - Week 11:
Player
Position
Injury
Wed.
Thur.
Fri.
Game status
Jadeveon Clowney
OLB
Knee
DNP
Corey Davis
WR
NIR
DNP
Adam Humphries
WR
Concussion
DNP
Adoree Jackson
CB
Knee
DNP
Chris Jackson
CB
Illness
DNP
Ben Jones
C
Knee
DNP
Larrell Murchison
DL
Rib
DNP
MyCole Pruitt
TE
Knee
DNP
Rodger Saffold
G
Ankle
DNP
Dennis Kelly
T
Knee
LP
Senorise Perry
RB
Knee
FP
Key: DNP – Did not participate LP – Limited participation (anything below 100%) FP – Full participation NIR – Non-injury-related