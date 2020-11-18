Ravens vs. Titans injury report: Brandon Williams, Calais Campbell out Wednesday

The Baltimore Ravens transition into Week 11 with some pretty big injury questions. Helping apply pressure to find answers is Baltimore’s opponent, the Tennessee Titans.

The chief concern for the Ravens this week is the health of their defensive line. Both Calais Campbell and Brandon Williams didn’t practice on Wednesday after suffering injuries over the last two weeks. Without both in the lineup in Week 10, New England Patriots running back Damien Harris rushed for 121 yards on 22 carries. Titans running back Derrick Henry is arguably the best in the game right now, rightfully giving some fear of far better stats coming this week if Campbell and Williams can’t start.

Take a look at the full injury report for the Ravens and Titans below:

Baltimore Ravens injury report - Week 11:

Player

Position

Injury

Wed

Thur

Fri

Game status

Calais Campbell

DE

Calf

DNP

Anthony Levine Sr.

DB

NIR

DNP

Jimmy Smith

CB

Ankle

DNP

Brandon Williams

DT

Ankle

DNP

Orlando Brown Jr.

T

NIR

LP

L.J. Fort

LB

Finger

FP

Key: DNP – Did not participate LP – Limited participation (anything below 100%) FP – Full participation NIR – Non-injury-related

Tennessee Titans injury report - Week 11:

Player

Position

Injury

Wed.

Thur.

Fri.

Game status

Jadeveon Clowney

OLB

Knee

DNP

Corey Davis

WR

NIR

DNP

Adam Humphries

WR

Concussion

DNP

Adoree Jackson

CB

Knee

DNP

Chris Jackson

CB

Illness

DNP

Ben Jones

C

Knee

DNP

Larrell Murchison

DL

Rib

DNP

MyCole Pruitt

TE

Knee

DNP

Rodger Saffold

G

Ankle

DNP

Dennis Kelly

T

Knee

LP

Senorise Perry

RB

Knee

FP

Key: DNP – Did not participate LP – Limited participation (anything below 100%) FP – Full participation NIR – Non-injury-related

