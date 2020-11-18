Ravens vs. Titans injury report: Brandon Williams, Calais Campbell out Wednesday

The Baltimore Ravens transition into Week 11 with some pretty big injury questions. Helping apply pressure to find answers is Baltimore’s opponent, the Tennessee Titans.

The chief concern for the Ravens this week is the health of their defensive line. Both Calais Campbell and Brandon Williams didn’t practice on Wednesday after suffering injuries over the last two weeks. Without both in the lineup in Week 10, New England Patriots running back Damien Harris rushed for 121 yards on 22 carries. Titans running back Derrick Henry is arguably the best in the game right now, rightfully giving some fear of far better stats coming this week if Campbell and Williams can’t start.

Take a look at the full injury report for the Ravens and Titans below:

Baltimore Ravens injury report - Week 11:

Player Position Injury Wed Thur Fri Game status Calais Campbell DE Calf DNP Anthony Levine Sr. DB NIR DNP Jimmy Smith CB Ankle DNP Brandon Williams DT Ankle DNP Orlando Brown Jr. T NIR LP L.J. Fort LB Finger FP

Key: DNP – Did not participate LP – Limited participation (anything below 100%) FP – Full participation NIR – Non-injury-related

Tennessee Titans injury report - Week 11:

Player Position Injury Wed. Thur. Fri. Game status Jadeveon Clowney OLB Knee DNP Corey Davis WR NIR DNP Adam Humphries WR Concussion DNP Adoree Jackson CB Knee DNP Chris Jackson CB Illness DNP Ben Jones C Knee DNP Larrell Murchison DL Rib DNP MyCole Pruitt TE Knee DNP Rodger Saffold G Ankle DNP Dennis Kelly T Knee LP Senorise Perry RB Knee FP

Key: DNP – Did not participate LP – Limited participation (anything below 100%) FP – Full participation NIR – Non-injury-related