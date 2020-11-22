Ravens vs. Titans final score recap: Top stars, quotes, and more

At one point, the Baltimore Ravens had an 11-point lead late in the third quarter against the Tennessee Titans. The Ravens’ offense looked like it had finally found a rhythm while the defense was stuffing the Titans and running back Derrick Henry. But like we’ve seen all season long, Baltimore’s only consistency is their inconsistency. In the end, the Ravens drop to 6-4 after a 30-24 overtime loss.

Whether it was mental errors, poor tackling, lack of effort, or great play by Tennessee, Baltimore had a tendency to not get out of their own way. Because of that, the Ravens’ season is now on life support.

Let’s take a closer look at some of the finer points of this game in our Ravens vs. Titans final score recap.

Final score:

1st 2nd 3rd 4th OT Total Ravens 3 11 7 3 0 24 Titans 7 3 3 11 6 30

It was over when . . .

Derrick Henry, man. The Ravens had him well covered throughout most of the game, hitting him hard at the line of scrimmage and doing a good job tackling him. But it's seemingly a matter of when, not "if" Henry will break off a huge, game-changing run. Unfortunately for Baltimore, that came in overtime as the defense was clearly exhausted. Like a scene from January's playoff loss, Henry broke through several arm tackles to a wide-open field where he could put his speed to work and outrace the Ravens' defenders to the end zone.

Stars of the game:

⭐⭐⭐ TE Mark Andrews Andrews might be the only consistent weapon the Ravens have on offense. When Lamar Jackson either needs a big play downfield or is under pressure and needs a quick target, Andrews is his guy. Once again, Andrews came up big in this game, catching five of seven targets for 96 yards and a touchdown. Had Jackson not floated a pass to him in the end zone that was knocked down in the first half, Andrews would have gone over 100 receiving yards and had two touchdowns. You can't ask for much more than that. ⭐⭐ OLB Yannick Ngakoue Stats don't always tell the full story and Ngakoue's performance today was yet another reminder of it. Officially, Ngakoue had two tackles, one sack, and a forced fumble. In reality, Ngakoue had all of that but pressured Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill on at least four other players, leading to bad throws and incompletions. Many were expecting this type of performance in his first game with Baltimore but Ngakoue showed he's a difference-maker now that he's gotten acclimated. ⭐ DE Derek Wolfe Wolfe probably deserves to be higher up this list if we're being honest. Without Calais Campbell and Brandon Williams in the lineup, everything was put on Wolfe's shoulders. And boy did he deliver. Much like Ngakoue, the stat sheet won't tell the full story. But Wolfe was in the backfield often in run defense, stopping Henry at the line of scrimmage more than a few times. Wolfe was the primary reason the Ravens were able to hold Henry to a 2.8 yards-per-carry average in the first half and deserves some serious accolades for that.

Quote of the game:

It's like, we can't put 60 minutes together as a football team. We'll put the half together, this week we finally put three quarters together and we gotta play better in the fourth quarter -- Derek Wolfe

The disappointment and frustration was palpable coming from Wolfe here and he's completely right. The Ravens did really good things at points in this game, to the degree that they got an 11-point lead over the Titans and looked like they were going to coast to an easy win. But this team hasn't really been able to put together a complete game on both offense and defense simultaneously and it's turning winnable games into losses. There's not really a magic answer either. There's no free-agent player they can sign or a guy they can get back from injured reserve that will get them to play more consistently. There's not a different scheme or coaching change that will make it click suddenly. It's an amalgamation of issues -- in some cases well out of their control -- that has them struggling.

What's next?

Gobble gobble! The Ravens take the field on Thursday night to battle the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thanksgiving. While it's exciting to see Baltimore in the prime-time spotlight on a national holiday, this week's game did them no favors. It was a very physical game that clearly took its toll on the players and undoubtedly the coaching staff as well. But it going to overtime only made it even rougher. The Ravens now have four days to get ready for the undefeated Steelers after playing in the most physical game they've had this season and going extra minutes . . . not exactly a recipe for success. As I've said more than a few times this season, we'll find out what this Baltimore team is made of this week. If the Ravens can't get up for the Steelers, they're officially done for the season.