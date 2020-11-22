Ravens vs. Titans final score predictions: Split down the middle

The Baltimore Ravens get a slight respite this week, playing the only Sunday game they’ll have for the next three weeks. But they won’t get an easy matchup with the strong-running and physical Tennessee Titans coming to town in Week 11.

With both teams ravaged with injuries and dealing with sloppy play, it’s really anyone’s guess as to who wins this one. Oddsmakers have Baltimore has heavy favorites this week but two starting defensive linemen are expected to sit out of this game and Titans running back Derrick Henry has already run over and around this defense in the playoffs last season. But you can also never count out an offense led by quarterback Lamar Jackson.

That indecision and speculation run rampant in this week’s Ravens vs. Titans final score predictions. Out of five writers, three lean towards Baltimore while two others believe Tennessee will win. Check out what we think will happen below:

Matthew Stevens:

Titans 32 - Ravens 20 Without Brandon Williams and Calais Campbell in the lineup for Baltimore, there are absolutely no reasons for Tennessee to throw the football. Running back Derrick Henry should be able to do enough all by himself on the ground to keep drives alive and put points on the board. But when the Titans do need Ryan Tannehill to throw the ball, he'll have a strong play-action game to assist him. The Ravens, on the other hand, are coming into this game with a beat-up defense that is ravaged by injuries both on the line and in the secondary. The offense just isn't good enough right now to carry this team, especially if Tennessee is able to control the clock and tire out the defense. Further changes to the offensive line and the elevation of Dez Bryant from the practice squad give some hope but until we see it translate into points and a big win, I can't ignore nine previous games of sloppy play.

James Trefry:

Titans 17 - Ravens 10 This will be a very low-scoring game with many three-and-outs. The defenses will be dominant on both ends as both quarterbacks struggle to get anything going offensively. Ryan Tannehill will find A.J. Brown for a late touchdown which will be the dagger in a Tennessee victory.

Neil Dutton:

Ravens 20 - Titans 13 In a battle between two misfiring offenses, the Ravens will make more-plays/fewer-mistakes than the Titans, for whom their ramshackle defense will provide next to no help. The game will be close into the fourth quarter, but the Ravens will do enough to take home the 'W.'

Alex Bente:

Ravens 27 - Titans 20 The Ravens look to avoid a slide with back-to-back losses. Luckily, the Titans come to Baltimore with their own struggles, specifically on defense. And if there’s one thing Lamar Jackson and the Ravens’ offense has been able to do somewhat consistently this season is exploiting weaknesses in opposing defenses. Even though injuries are starting to mount up for Baltimore, they should be able to do enough to build an early lead and hold on to it for 60 mins.

Kevin Oestreicher:

Ravens 26 - Titans 23 The Ravens face off against the Titans in a game that's about more than revenge for their playoff loss in the Divisional Round last season. This game is for the right to go 7-3, while the other team will fall to 6-4 and down an important game in the playoff hunt. Baltimore will come out hungry, but will still struggle to stop Derrick Henry without Calais Campbell and Brandon Williams. Their best bet of winning is trying to contain him and not letting the Titans into third and short-yardage situations. This game will be won by whoever can get out to a substantial early lead. Whoever does that will be able to control the clock using a run-heavy game plan. With how Tennessee's defense has been playing, that team should be Baltimore and they should win a close game.