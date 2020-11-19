Ravens vs. Titans: Behind enemy lines for Week 11 showdown

In Week 11 at M&T Bank Stadium, the Tennessee Titans (6-3) and Baltimore Ravens (6-3) will meet in a rematch of their playoff matchup last season.

Like the Titans, who have lost three out of their last four games, the Ravens are in a skid. Baltimore has lost two of its last three games and is coming off a Week 10 upset defeat at the hands of the New England Patriots.

One cause of the Ravens’ slide has been a lack of offense, something the Titans are experiencing also. Baltimore is averaging just 21.7 points per game in their last three, a far cry from the 29.8 points per contest the team scored through its first six games.

Meanwhile, Tennessee has been even worse, scoring a putrid 19.5 points per contest in their last four if you exclude the defensive score in Week 9.

This game already has plenty of juice with the Ravens looking to avenge a playoff loss to the Titans, but added on top of that is the fact that both teams are jockeying for playoff positioning in the AFC and the Ravens are ahead of the Titans for the final wild-card spot.

We wanted to get more information on the Titans’ Week 11 opponent, so we asked Matthew Stevens of Ravens Wire six questions about Sunday’s contest.

1. Considering what happened in the playoffs last year, do you get a sense that this game has a little extra juice for Ravens players and fans?

Stevens: "Oh absolutely. The Ravens were the best team in the regular season last year and pretty much everyone, including most Titans fans, were expecting Baltimore to walk right through them en route to the AFC Championship Game at a minimum. To not only lose but get absolutely beat up in the same way they had done to other teams all season is about as big of a slap in the face as it gets in football. The players and coaches might have different things to say at this point in this season, but immediately following the loss there was some serious despair among the players and then some excitement from fans when Tennessee was put on the schedule this season."

2. The Ravens' offense seems to have taken a step back in 2020; why is that?

Stevens: "It's a mixture of a few things really. For one, quarterback Lamar Jackson isn't playing to last year's level. He's struggling with his accuracy, especially on deep balls, and he's been trying to throw outside the numbers more often where small differences in timing can kill a play. The offensive line took a massive step back with the retirement of right guard Marshal Yanda and has only gotten further hit by the season-ending injury to left tackle Ronnie Stanley. Entering this game will likely be the fourth different starting lineup of the season for the offensive line, hurting their continuity. Losing tight end Nick Boyle last week is yet another massive blow that doesn't have an obvious or immediate solution. Combine that all with wide receivers who have been struggling to get separation and an offensive coordinator in Greg Roman that has far too often abandoned the run in an effort to get cute with his plays and just about every aspect of Baltimore's offense is a shadow of last year's unit."

3. Titans fans know Yannick Ngakoue well from his days with the Jags. How has he looked thus far in Baltimore?

Stevens: "Ngakoue has played well, though his stats might give a different indication. Ngakoue being on the field forces offenses to gameplan for him and cater to him, which opens up opportunities for other guys to excel. Though he has no sacks and just two pressures over two games with Baltimore, we've seen other guys have much bigger games because of it. I think Ngakoue would also be far better served if there weren't so many injuries on the defensive line with him. Teaming him up with Brandon Williams and Calais Campbell is where the Ravens can really get the most out of him but Campbell got injured two weeks ago and hasn't returned while Williams missed most of last week's game. Both Campbell and Williams are expected to miss this week, though there's a small glimmer of hope that both will be able to play this week, even if they don't get the bulk of the snaps."

4. What is the Ravens' biggest weakness on both sides of the ball?

Stevens: "Consistency is easily the biggest problem for this team this season. I don't think we've seen both the offense and defense firing on all cylinders for a full 60-minute game yet. While that's not something specific a team can attack, it's a massive opportunity for each of Baltimore's opponents. Whether it's a lack of open holes in the rushing attack or Jackson throwing to linebackers as though he forgot which team he played for, the offense is going to give Tennessee opportunities to make big plays and get off the field. The defense is likely going to have to sell out to stop Derrick Henry and the run this week, which should leave a beat-up secondary vulnerable to play action and the deep ball. "Taking advantage of those opportunities as they come up can be the difference in the Ravens winning this game or getting blown out of the water. If the Titans make the most of what's given to them this week and simply don't screw up themselves, they'll win handily. If they turn the ball over, miss out on wide-open big plays, and let Jackson dictate the pace, they'll probably lose. The proverbial ball is in their hands though."

5. Name one under-the-radar player who could make a big impact.

Stevens: "Patrick Mekari and Justin Madubuike are the two guys that most people outside of Baltimore won't know but could have the biggest impact on this game. "Mekari took over midgame last week for D.J. Fluker at right tackle and the offense responded positively to that change. While it's not a lock he starts there this week, it seems as though the Ravens are done seeing Fluker struggle so much on the outside. If he plays well, it could suddenly cement the offensive line and see them perform the closest to how they were expected to be this season, which is a dangerous thought. If he struggles, the rushing attack will likely be dead in the water and Jackson won't be able to get settled and into a rhythm. "Madubuike has seen his snap share increase each week since he was cleared from a knee injury in Week 5. Expectations have been pretty mild for Madubuike during his rookie season but he's really impressed. With Williams and Campbell potentially out this week, Madubuike is undoubtedly going to get quite a lot of playing time and will be one of the guys tasked with closing holes on Henry in this game. Much like Mekari, how he fares will determine a lot of how the defense performs as a whole and what chances the Ravens have to win this one."

6. Who wins?

Stevens: "Last week I was pretty confident Baltimore could take it to Tennessee and pick up a critical win. But the Titans match up well against all the areas where the Ravens are shallow due to injuries. Unless Campbell and Williams start and are at full health, I don't see a way Baltimore is going to be able to stop Henry from running all over them. Even if they do, it'll mean all 11 guys are on the line of scrimmage and Ryan Tannehill should have a record day through the air. Even if the defense plays far better than they should, the Ravens' offense will have to play one of the best and most complete games we've seen from them this season. Basically, everything has to go right for Baltimore to win this game while Tennessee just has to do what they already do well to walk away with a win. Titans 28 - Ravens 20."