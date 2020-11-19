Ravens vs. Titans: 7 fun facts about this Week 11 matchup

The Baltimore Ravens take on the Tennessee Titans in a battle of ailing teams sitting at 6-3. Both teams lost last week and are looking to not only get back to their winning ways but pick up a critical win that will propel them in the AFC playoff picture.

It’s an old-school rivalry that harkens back to the early days of both the Ravens and Titans franchises coming into the league. With revenge on Baltimore’s mind after getting booted from the playoffs by Tennessee last year, there’s a little something extra this week.

Before the teams kick off this weekend, here are seven interesting little facts about this rivalry that you can entertain your friends and family with.

Steve McNair played for both of these teams

A first-round pick out of Alcorn State in 1995, Steve McNair spent the first 11 seasons of his career as a member of the Oilers/Titans franchise. He went 76-55 as a starter, earning three Pro Bowl nods and a co-MVP award in 2003. McNair led the Titans to the Super Bowl after the 1999 season but was a yard away from leading the team to victory over the St Louis Rams. McNair finished his time with the team with 27,141 passing yards and 156 passing scores, in addition to another 3,439 rushing yards and a further 36 scores. Before the 2006 season, McNair was traded to the Ravens with whom he spent the last two seasons of his career. Baltimore went 13-3 in his first season but lost in the divisional round to the Indianapolis Colts. Injury restricted McNair to just six games in the 2007 season, after which he retired from the NFL. McNair's time in purple saw him add a further 4,163 passing yards and 18 touchdowns to his tally. He also rushed for another 151 yards and a touchdown.

Dean Pees has coached for both of these teams

For the second week in a row, the Ravens are playing in the Dean Pees bowl. Pees spent the 2018 and 2019 seasons as the defensive coordinator of the Titans. He filled the same role on the Ravens staff between 2012 and 2017.

Derrick Mason is among the franchise leaders in receiving for both of these teams

There are not many receivers who can lay claim to being among the best in franchise history for two different teams. One player who can is Derrick Mason. In eight seasons with the Oilers/Titans, Mason racked up 453 receptions for 6,114 yards with 37 touchdowns. These numbers are good for 5th, 6th, and 6th in the history of the Oilers/Titans. Mason then moved to the Ravens and between 2005-2010 he caught another 471 balls for 5,777 yards. He also found the endzone 29 times. No one has more receptions or yards for the Ravens than Mason, while he sits third all-time in receiving scores.

These two teams used to be in the same division

Back in 1996, the newly minted Baltimore Ravens were placed in the old AFC Central alongside the Pittsburgh Steelers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Cincinnati Bengals, and the Houston Oilers. These teams would lock horns twice a year even after the Oilers moved to Tennessee and became the Titans until 2002, when the NFL realigned the divisions when a new Houston team joined the NFL. The Ravens, Steelers, Bengals, and Cleveland Browns formed the new AFC North, while the Titans joined the Colts, Jaguars, and Houston Texans in the AFC South.

The Ravens had 11 sacks in a game against the Titans in 2018

The Ravens have been known for a ferocious defense for much of their existence, and they demonstrated this ferocity in a 21-0 victory against the Titans back in 2018. Baltimore sacked Marcus Mariota an incredible 11 times, with three coming from Za'Darius Smith. The 11 quarterback takedowns are the most in a single game in Ravens history.

Priest Holmes had 13 receptions in a game against the Tennessee Oilers in 1998

Priest Holmes wasn't just a fantastic runner during the prime years of his career. He was a skilled pass catcher, as evidenced by his 294 receptions between 1998 and 2003, the seventh most among all running backs in this span. 13 of those receptions came in a single game, a 12-8 loss to the Tennessee Oilers in 1998. Holmes's tally of 13 catches is tied for the Ravens single-game record, joining the 13 catches Steve Smith had against the Bengals in 2015. But while Smith's grabs brought him 186 yards, Holmes could only muster 98.

Yannick Ngakoue enjoys playing the Titans

Yannick Nagokue has made a quiet start to his Ravens career after being traded from the Minnesota Vikings. In three games for his new team, he had just three combined tackles while still waiting for his first sack. But he will be hopeful a game against the Titans will kickstart his time in purple. Ngakoue has a sack and a forced fumble in each of his last two games against the Titans, both back when he was a member of the Jaguars.