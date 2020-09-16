When is Ravens vs. Texans Week 2 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Week 1 for the Baltimore Ravens went about as good as it could have. A 38-6 drubbing of the Cleveland Browns saw Baltimore pick up right where it left off during the 2019 regular season.

Offensively, the Ravens somehow looked like they improved from their historic campaign a season ago. J.K. Dobbins wasted no time getting involved with two touchdowns and Lamar Jackson added a new level of elite passing efficiency to his game.

On defense, the new pieces got off to a solid start as rookie Patrick Queen recorded a sack and a forced fumble while the secondary had Odell Beckham Jr. and company incredibly frustrated.

It was a dream start to the season for Baltimore, but now the attention turns to a Week 2 matchup with the Houston Texans. Though the AFC South team struggled against the Chiefs, Deshaun Watson and company should not be taken lightly.

Here's everything you need to know about the matchup.

RAVENS vs TEXANS WEEK 2

Who: Baltimore Ravens (1-0) vs. Houston Texans (0-1)

What: Week 2 of the 2020 NFL regular season

When: Sunday, September 20, 2020, 4;25 p.m. ET

Where: NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: Stream on FuboTV

Radio: Ravens Radio Network

Spread: Ravens, -7 (via PointsBet)

Over/Under: 51.5 (via PointsBet)

Weather: 88 degrees, sunny, 10% chance of rain

RAVENS at TEXANS TV SCHEDULE:

4:25 p.m.: Ravens at Browns (LIVE)

RAVENS 2020 SEASON SCHEDULE:

Week 1: Sunday, September 13, Browns at Ravens (W, 38-6)

Week 2: Sunday, September 20, Ravens at Texans

Week 3: Monday, September 28, Chiefs at Ravens

Week 4: Sunday, October 4, Ravens at Washington Football Team

Week 5: Sunday, October 11, Bengals at Ravens

Week 6: Sunday, October 18, Ravens at Eagles

Week 7: Sunday, October 25, Steelers at Ravens

Week 8: BYE

Week 9: Sunday, November 8, Ravens at Colts

Week 10: Sunday, November 15, Ravens at Patriots

Week 11: Sunday, November 22, Titans at Ravens

Week 12: Thursday, November 26, Ravens at Steelers

Week 13: Thursday, December 3, Cowboys at Ravens

Week 14: Monday, December 14, Ravens at Browns

Week 15: Sunday, December 20, Jaguars at Ravens

Week 16: Sunday, December 27, Giants at Ravens

Week 17: Sunday, January 3, Ravens at Bengals