Ravens vs. Texans inactives: Who’s not playing in Week 2

Matthew Stevens

The Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans take the field in the afternoon games. The Ravens have the same inactive list as last week, even though only two players were ruled out this time around.

While most of the decisions aren’t terribly shocking, running back Justice Hill being held out of this game is notable. Hill was listed as “questionable” on the final injury report but had returned fully to practice late in the week. However, with three other running backs on the depth chart, Hill isn’t exactly needed. As the season progresses, it’ll be interesting to see if Hill is active more often and gets some meaningful snaps to help rest the other top backs.

Take a look at the six players the Ravens and Texans have inactive for Week 2.

Baltimore Ravens Week 2 inactives:

Player Position
Trace McSorley QB
Chris Moore WR
Justin Madubuike DT
Geno Stone S
Justice Hill RB
Ben Bredeson G

Houston Texans Week 2 inactives:

Player Position
Duke Johnson RB
Cornell Armstrong CB
Jonathan Greenard OLB
Peter Kalambayi ILB
Charlie Heck T
Pharaoh Brown TE