Ravens vs. Texans: 10 stats to know for Week 1

The 2023 NFL regular season is upon us, and Wednesday is the first official game week practice of the year, with all eyes on Mark Andrews.

The Ravens star tight end is expected to return to practice after suffering an undisclosed injury during a joint practice with the Commanders.

Baltimore and Houston offer several intriguing storylines, including the debut of first-year head coach DeMeco Ryans, and No. 2 overall pick, C.J. Stroud.

With preparation set to begin, we’re looking at ten early stats for Week 1.

Rare feat

RB Dameon Pierce

The one player Baltimore will have to account for, Pierce ranked 4th among rookies last seaon

with 1,104 scrimmage yards (939 rush, 165 rec.), becoming just the 3rd rookie in franchise history with 1,000+ scrimmage yards.

Season opening success

The Ravens have won 6 of past 7 season openers, outscoring opponents 228-68.

Lamar Jackson on historic pace

Jackson enters the 2023 regular season with 4,437 rush yards, 5th most by a quarterback in NFL history.

Lamar Jackson vis Houston

Jackson has logged five passing touchdowns and 0 interceptions with a 134.5 quarterback rating in two career starts vs. the Texans.

Jackson has accounted for 16 touchdowns (14 pass, 2 rush) vs. two interceptions with 117.6 rating in seven career starts against the AFC South.

Since entering the NFL, Jackson has thrown 12 touchdowns in four season opening starts.

2020

The last time these two teams faced off was in Week 2 of the 2020 regular season.

Baltimore dominated Houston, 33-16, as the Ravens logged 230 rush yards. Lamar Jackson completed 75% of his passing in the win, throwing for 204 yards, while the Ravens defense logged four sacks and Marcus Peters had an interception.

Ravens among NFL's best

Only Philadelphia has been better at rushing the football since 2021.

Rushing Yards Since 2021 1. Eagles – 5,252

2. Ravens – 5,238

3. Bears – 5,043

—

30. Dolphins – 3,276

31. Buccaneers – 3,008

32. Texans – 2,915#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/3MbkFPHShb — Inside Edge NFL (@IE_NFL) August 22, 2023

Ravens are front-runners

Baltimore is among the best teams in the NFL at jumping out to an early lead.

The team leading at Halftime goes on to win 77% of the time. Two observations here: – The Bills and Eagles were ahead after 1st quarter only 6 times (same as Broncos, Commanders, Bears). – But they trailed at Half only 2 and 3 times, respectively (best and tied for 2nd best). pic.twitter.com/49Y0nb0n7Q — Inside Edge NFL (@IE_NFL) August 17, 2023

Mark Andrews elite tight end

The Ravens tight end will return to practice on Wednesday and he’ll be a crucical part of an explosive offense.

Andrews is among the top 3 in yards at the position over the past few years.

Justin Tucker 58

Justin Tucker is a future Hall of Famer and has 57 career made field goals of 50+ yards & can

tie Sebastian Janikowski (58) for 2nd-most all-time.

