Ravens vs. Steelers Week 8: Date, time, TV channel, live stream, how to watch

The NFL's best, most intense rivalry is back in Week 8, and for the first time, it will showcase both Lamar Jackson and Ben Roethlisberger.

The Ravens and Steelers have played four times since Jackson was drafted, but in 2018 Joe Flacco started both games, and in 2019 Roethlisberger was injured for both contests. In fact, Jackson has only faced Pittsburgh once as a starter. In Week 5 of 2019, the Ravens pulled off an overtime victory to kick off a 12-game winning streak despite the worst statistical game of Jackson's MVP season.

The Ravens had the benefit of a bye week to prepare for the Steelers game, thanks to the shuffling NFL schedule as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. But they certainly won't be taking the game lightly, considering the Steelers look like one of the handful of true Super Bowl contenders in the AFC.

Matchups between Baltimore and Pittsburgh are always physical, and more often than not they end up determining the AFC North winner. This season, the teams are a combined 11-1, with the lone loss coming against the defending Super Bowl champions. These are two of the best teams in football, and they enter Week 8 relatively healthy.

It all sets up for another classic addition to one of the NFL's preeminent rivalries, and it kicks off a ridiculous November stretch in which the Ravens face the Steelers (twice), Titans, Colts and Patriots. It's not just Hate Week in Baltimore - it's Hate Month.

It all starts with Ravens-Steelers on Sunday. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the most highly-anticipated game of the week.

RAVENS vs STEELERS WEEK 8

Who: Baltimore Ravens (5-1) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (6-0)

What: Week 8 of the 2020 NFL regular season

When: Sunday, November 1, 2020, 1 p.m. ET

Where: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: Stream on FuboTV

Radio: Ravens Radio Network

Spread: Ravens, -3.5 (via PointsBet)

Over/Under: 46.5 (via PointsBet)

Weather: 61 degrees, mostly cloudy, 20% chance of rain, 11 mph wind

RAVENS vs. STEELERS TV SCHEDULE:

1:00 p.m.: Steelers at Ravens (CBS)

RAVENS 2020 SEASON SCHEDULE:

Week 1: Sunday, September 13, Browns at Ravens, W (38-6)

Week 2: Sunday, September 20, Ravens at Texans, W (33-16)

Week 3: Monday, September 28, Chiefs at Ravens, L (20-34)

Week 4: Sunday, October 4, Ravens at Washington Football Team, W (31-17)

Week 5: Sunday, October 11, Bengals at Ravens, W (27-3)

Week 6: Sunday, October 18, Ravens at Eagles, W (30-28)

Week 7: BYE

Week 8: Sunday, November 1, Steelers at Ravens

Week 9: Sunday, November 8, Ravens at Colts

Week 10: Sunday, November 15, Ravens at Patriots

Week 11: Sunday, November 22, Titans at Ravens

Week 12: Thursday, November 26, Ravens at Steelers

Week 13: Thursday, December 3, Cowboys at Ravens

Week 14: Monday, December 14, Ravens at Browns

Week 15: Sunday, December 20, Jaguars at Ravens

Week 16: Sunday, December 27, Giants at Ravens

Week 17: Sunday, January 3, Ravens at Bengals