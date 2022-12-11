Ravens vs. Steelers: How to watch, listen, and stream

The Baltimore Ravens will travel to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 14 of the 2022 season. Both teams will be looking to add a win to their record, as Baltimore is currently 8-4 while Pittsburgh is 5-7.

There are plenty of storylines to watch out for throughout the contest, including quarterbacks Tyler Huntley and Kenny Pickett facing off, two very solid run defenses in the Ravens and the Steelers, as well as the returns of running back J.K. Dobbins, offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley and safety Marcus Williams.

Below, we look at how to watch, listen to and stream Baltimore’s Week 14 matchup with Pittsburgh.

Game information:

Teams: Pittsburgh Steelers @ Baltimore Ravens

Date: Sunday, December 11th

Kickoff time: 1:00 p.m. EST

Location: M&T Bank Stadium (Baltimore, MD)

Streaming:

Live stream: fuboTV (try it free).

Television:

Local TV: CBS – WJZ/Ch. 13 (Baltimore), WUSA/Ch. 9 (Washington)

Announcers: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (analyst), Melanie Collins (sideline)

Radio:

Local Radio: WBAL (1090 AM/101.5 FM) and 98Rock (97.9 FM)

Announcers: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst)

Spanish Radio: TICO Sports (1050 AM and 93.5 FM)

Announcers: David Andrade (play-by-play), Allen Gutierrez (analyst)

