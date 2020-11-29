Ravens vs. Steelers still on schedule for Tuesday despite COVID-19 outbreak

Both the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers have seen players and coaches test positive for COVID-19 over the last week, forcing the NFL to reschedule their Week 12 matchup twice. Yet, with even more people continuing to test positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, the NFL is sticking with a Tuesday kickoff. According to Penn Live’s Aaron Kasinitz, a league spokesperson said the NFL has not considered rescheduling the game a third time.

The Ravens saw outside linebacker Matthew Judon and tight end Mark Andrews test positive on Sunday while the Steelers had a coach and running back James Conner test positive on Saturday. In total, Baltimore will have at least 22 players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list once Judon and Andrews are added, seeing 20 players either test positive or be labeled a “close contact” in the last week alone.

The NFL has tried to buy time for Baltimore’s outbreak to subside, rescheduling the game from Thanksgiving night to Sunday afternoon before needing to push it back to Tuesday, Dec. 1. Even if the league wanted to reschedule the game again, they likely couldn’t manage to fit it into next week’s lineup and would instead have to create a Week 18 for make-up matches.

With a continuation of the outbreak for both Baltimore and Pittsburgh into the weekend, it would make sense for the NFL to have a backup plan in place. But with the league still having the Denver Broncos set to play without a healthy quarterback and other teams being forced to play despite their own respective COVID-19 outbreaks, the league has sent a pretty clear message that it’ll do whatever it can to play every game this season.

Ravens defensive end Derek Wolfe and Andrews seemingly questioned the league’s stance on player health and safety before their Week 12 game against the Steelers was rescheduled. As we get closer to Tuesday’s currently-scheduled kickoff, we’ll see if any other players raise public objections.