Ravens vs. Steelers preview Week 5
Here's everything you need to know when the Baltimore Ravens play the Pittsburgh Steelers Week 5 of the NFL season.
Here's everything you need to know when the Baltimore Ravens play the Pittsburgh Steelers Week 5 of the NFL season.
Pickett injured his knee in Sunday's loss to the Houston Texans.
The Steelers are breathing a sigh of relief after QB Kenny Pickett reportedly sustained a bone bruise in his knee.
The Ravens QB turned in a four-touchdown performance against the Browns and the NFL's best defense.
Deshaun Watson's shoulder is forcing him to sit against the Ravens.
Jason Fitz brings on Yahoo Sports' Frank Schwab to settle their differences over Frank's latest NFL power rankings. Fitz and Frank go from 32 to 1 as they debate over the Minnesota Vikings, Pittsburgh Steelers, Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys, Miami Dolphins and more. Later, the duo give their bold predictions for the upcoming slate of games on Sunday.
Kenny Pickett and the Steelers' offense looked much better on Sunday night in Las Vegas.
The Steelers had a long trip home from Las Vegas.
Jimmy Garoppolo was sacked four times in the Raiders' Week 3 loss.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
The Ravens would've been in great field position to beat the Colts had a pass interference call gone their way.
Anthony Richardson should return for the Colts this week.
The Raiders kicked a field goal but couldn't get the ball right back.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Ravens vs. Bengals game.
Diontae Johnson went down with a hamstring injury in Pittsburgh’s season opener last week.
Deshaun Watson's struggles with the Browns continue.
Deshaun Watson could face a fine from the NFL for two unsportsmanlike penalties.
There is optimism Minkah Fitzpatrick will be ready for Sunday's game against the Raiders.
Jason Fitz is joined by Senior NFL Reporter Charles Robinson to pull back the curtain on the latest news around the NFL. The crew start with the Chris Jones contract and what the failed holdouts this season mean for the future of the franchise tag. Next, they address some key injuries in the AFC North, including J.K. Dobbins, Diontae Johnson and Jack Conklin. Finally, the duo dive into the Aaron Rodgers injury and what the New York Jets plan to do next. Fitz and Charles wrap up the show with a new segment where they decide what's news and what's noise over the last week.
Diontae Johnson left in the second quarter of the Steelers' Week 1 loss to the 49ers.
Cam Heyward has missed just two games since 2016.