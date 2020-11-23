Ravens vs. Steelers odds: Ravens close underdogs for Thanksgiving

The Baltimore Ravens are coming off back-to-back losses for the first time this season, falling to the New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans. As the team seems to be showing some cracks in their confidence, they’ll go on the road on a short week to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thanksgiving.

According to BetMGM, the Ravens open this week as three-point underdogs to the Steelers. And it’s easy to see why that might be.

First and foremost, all records need to get thrown out when you’re talking about this matchup. It doesn’t matter how great or bad one team looks, it’s almost always a close game. Since John Harbaugh became Baltimore’s coach, the series is split at 14-14 each, with the tiebreaker coming this week. Of those 28 games, only 14 have been decided by four-plus points.

But this matchup takes place at Heinz Field right after the Ravens got done with a very physical and draining game that went into overtime. While a short week isn’t great for any team, Baltimore has so many more hurdles to overcome this week than its counterpart.

If it’s anything like the previous games in this rivalry, it’s going to be a real fistfight. If the Ravens want to have a shot at winning the division or just really help their playoff chances, they need this win. Which is exactly why the Steelers will be gunning for them too.

