Ravens vs. Steelers injury report: CB Jimmy Smith returns Friday

Matthew Stevens
·2 min read

The Baltimore Ravens will now take on the Pittsburgh Steelers Tuesday following the NFL rescheduling their Week 12 game for the second time this week. As both teams have put players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, their respective injury reports aren’t quite as bad as they could be.

Though the Ravens have closed their training facility this week, making the injury reports estimations only, the extra rest time has been beneficial for Baltimore especially. Cornerback Jimmy Smith was estimated to return to practice on Friday after missing the last four days due to an ankle injury. With the Ravens having 14 players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, having every available starter as healthy as possible is a necessity if Baltimore wants to be competitive against Pittsburgh Tuesday.

Take a look at the Ravens’ and Steelers’ injury reports for Friday below:

Baltimore Ravens injury report - Week 12:

Player

Position

Injury

Mon.

Tue.

Wed.

Thur.

Fri.

Sat.

Game status

Calais Campbell

DE

Calf

DNP

DNP

Reserve/COVID-19

-

-

-

-

Jimmy Smith

CB

Ankle

DNP

DNP

DNP

DNP

LP

Mark Andrews

TE

Thigh

LP

LP

LP

LP

LP

Matthew Judon

OLB

Ankle

LP

LP

LP

LP

LP

Tyre Phillips

G

Ankle

LP

LP

LP

LP

LP

Derek Wolfe

DE

Illness

-

DNP

DNP

FP

FP

Patrick Mekari

C/G

NIR

-

DNP

Reserve/COVID-19

-

-

-

-

Key: DNP – Did not participate LP – Limited participation (anything below 100%) FP – Full participation NIR – Non-injury-related

Pittsburgh Steelers injury report - Week 12:

Player

Position

Injury

Mon.

Tue.

Wed.

Thur.

Fri.

Sat.

Game status

Trey Edmunds

RB

Hamstring

DNP

-

DNP

DNP

-

Jayrone Elliott

LB

Illness

DNP

FP

FP

FP

FP

Zach Gentry

TE

Knee

DNP

-

-

-

-

Joe Haden

CB

Knee

DNP

DNP

LP

LP

LP

Jaylen Samuels

RB

Quad

DNP

DNP

DNP

DNP

DNP

JuJu Smith-Schuster

WR

Foot

DNP

LP

FP

FP

FP

Tyson Alualu

DE

NIR

DNP

-

-

-

-

David DeCastro

G

NIR

DNP

DNP

-

-

-

Eric Ebron

TE

NIR

DNP

-

-

-

-

Cameron Heyward

DT

NIR

DNP

LP

FP

FP

FP

Maurkice Pouncey

C

NIR

DNP

DNP

-

-

-

Ben Roethlisberger

QB

NIR

DNP

LP

FP

FP

FP

Stephon Tuitt

DE

NIR

DNP

-

-

-

-

Alejandro Villanueva

T

NIR

DNP

-

-

-

-

Vince Williams

LB

NIR

DNP

-

-

-

-

Key: DNP – Did not participate LP – Limited participation (anything below 100%) FP – Full participation NIR – Non-injury-related

