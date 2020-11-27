Ravens vs. Steelers injury report: CB Jimmy Smith returns Friday

The Baltimore Ravens will now take on the Pittsburgh Steelers Tuesday following the NFL rescheduling their Week 12 game for the second time this week. As both teams have put players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, their respective injury reports aren’t quite as bad as they could be.

Though the Ravens have closed their training facility this week, making the injury reports estimations only, the extra rest time has been beneficial for Baltimore especially. Cornerback Jimmy Smith was estimated to return to practice on Friday after missing the last four days due to an ankle injury. With the Ravens having 14 players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, having every available starter as healthy as possible is a necessity if Baltimore wants to be competitive against Pittsburgh Tuesday.

Take a look at the Ravens’ and Steelers’ injury reports for Friday below:

Baltimore Ravens injury report - Week 12:

Player Position Injury Mon. Tue. Wed. Thur. Fri. Sat. Game status Calais Campbell DE Calf DNP DNP Reserve/COVID-19 - - - - Jimmy Smith CB Ankle DNP DNP DNP DNP LP Mark Andrews TE Thigh LP LP LP LP LP Matthew Judon OLB Ankle LP LP LP LP LP Tyre Phillips G Ankle LP LP LP LP LP Derek Wolfe DE Illness - DNP DNP FP FP Patrick Mekari C/G NIR - DNP Reserve/COVID-19 - - - -

Key: DNP – Did not participate LP – Limited participation (anything below 100%) FP – Full participation NIR – Non-injury-related

Pittsburgh Steelers injury report - Week 12:

Player Position Injury Mon. Tue. Wed. Thur. Fri. Sat. Game status Trey Edmunds RB Hamstring DNP - DNP DNP - Jayrone Elliott LB Illness DNP FP FP FP FP Zach Gentry TE Knee DNP - - - - Joe Haden CB Knee DNP DNP LP LP LP Jaylen Samuels RB Quad DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP JuJu Smith-Schuster WR Foot DNP LP FP FP FP Tyson Alualu DE NIR DNP - - - - David DeCastro G NIR DNP DNP - - - Eric Ebron TE NIR DNP - - - - Cameron Heyward DT NIR DNP LP FP FP FP Maurkice Pouncey C NIR DNP DNP - - - Ben Roethlisberger QB NIR DNP LP FP FP FP Stephon Tuitt DE NIR DNP - - - - Alejandro Villanueva T NIR DNP - - - - Vince Williams LB NIR DNP - - - -

