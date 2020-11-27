Ravens vs. Steelers injury report: CB Jimmy Smith returns Friday
The Baltimore Ravens will now take on the Pittsburgh Steelers Tuesday following the NFL rescheduling their Week 12 game for the second time this week. As both teams have put players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, their respective injury reports aren’t quite as bad as they could be.
Though the Ravens have closed their training facility this week, making the injury reports estimations only, the extra rest time has been beneficial for Baltimore especially. Cornerback Jimmy Smith was estimated to return to practice on Friday after missing the last four days due to an ankle injury. With the Ravens having 14 players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, having every available starter as healthy as possible is a necessity if Baltimore wants to be competitive against Pittsburgh Tuesday.
Take a look at the Ravens’ and Steelers’ injury reports for Friday below:
Baltimore Ravens injury report - Week 12:
Player
Position
Injury
Mon.
Tue.
Wed.
Thur.
Fri.
Sat.
Game status
Calais Campbell
DE
Calf
DNP
DNP
Reserve/COVID-19
-
-
-
-
Jimmy Smith
CB
Ankle
DNP
DNP
DNP
DNP
LP
Mark Andrews
TE
Thigh
LP
LP
LP
LP
LP
Matthew Judon
OLB
Ankle
LP
LP
LP
LP
LP
Tyre Phillips
G
Ankle
LP
LP
LP
LP
LP
Derek Wolfe
DE
Illness
-
DNP
DNP
FP
FP
Patrick Mekari
C/G
NIR
-
DNP
Reserve/COVID-19
-
-
-
-
Key: DNP – Did not participate LP – Limited participation (anything below 100%) FP – Full participation NIR – Non-injury-related
Pittsburgh Steelers injury report - Week 12:
Player
Position
Injury
Mon.
Tue.
Wed.
Thur.
Fri.
Sat.
Game status
Trey Edmunds
RB
Hamstring
DNP
-
DNP
DNP
-
Jayrone Elliott
LB
Illness
DNP
FP
FP
FP
FP
Zach Gentry
TE
Knee
DNP
-
-
-
-
Joe Haden
CB
Knee
DNP
DNP
LP
LP
LP
Jaylen Samuels
RB
Quad
DNP
DNP
DNP
DNP
DNP
JuJu Smith-Schuster
WR
Foot
DNP
LP
FP
FP
FP
Tyson Alualu
DE
NIR
DNP
-
-
-
-
David DeCastro
G
NIR
DNP
DNP
-
-
-
Eric Ebron
TE
NIR
DNP
-
-
-
-
Cameron Heyward
DT
NIR
DNP
LP
FP
FP
FP
Maurkice Pouncey
C
NIR
DNP
DNP
-
-
-
Ben Roethlisberger
QB
NIR
DNP
LP
FP
FP
FP
Stephon Tuitt
DE
NIR
DNP
-
-
-
-
Alejandro Villanueva
T
NIR
DNP
-
-
-
-
Vince Williams
LB
NIR
DNP
-
-
-
-
Key: DNP – Did not participate LP – Limited participation (anything below 100%) FP – Full participation NIR – Non-injury-related