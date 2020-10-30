Ravens vs. Steelers injury report: Final game status

As the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers are set to clash on Sunday, both teams know they’ll need to be healthy for what is undoubtedly going to be a hard-hitting affair.

The Ravens are as healthy as could be expected after their Week 7 bye. Though both cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey and Jimmy Smith missed some practice time this week with their respective ailments, both appear ready to go come game day. Smith is listed as questionable but returned to practice Friday while Humphrey wasn’t listed on the final game status at all.

The big question mark right now is running back Mark Ingram. After missing all three practices this week, Ingram is doubtful for this game. However, with three other running backs on the 53-man roster, Baltimore can afford to miss him if necessary. This could be the chance rookie J.K. Dobbins has needed to get a heavier workload and show what he’s capable of doing.

Check out Friday’s injury report and the final game statuses for both the Ravens and Steelers in Week 8.