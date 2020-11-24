Ravens vs. Steelers injury report: Calais Campbell, Jimmy Smith missing Monday

Matthew Stevens
·2 min read

At this point in the season, every team in the NFL is dealing with a ton of injuries. Even guys that won’t appear on an injury report are getting treatment for various ailments. This season has been particularly brutal, at least on the Baltimore Ravens, who have seen more than their fair share of players head to injured reserve.

With the Ravens now very close to must-win territory, this week’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers means just a little more than it usually would. And with running backs Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins testing positive for COVID-19 while defensive tackle Brandon Williams was considered a “close contact,” Baltimore doesn’t have too much more room for injuries this week. Unfortunately, not much changed on the injury report compared to last week, leaving some concerns about a few players’ health in this short week.

Keep in mind Monday’s injury report is an “estimation,” meaning it’s only what they would have expected to have happen. Baltimore held a walk-through on Monday while Pittsburgh didn’t practice at all. That means we could see some pretty dramatic changes over the next two days, with players either practicing more than expected or less.

Take a look at the full estimated injury report for the Ravens vs. Steelers in Week 12.

Baltimore Ravens injury report - Week 12:

Player

Position

Injury

Mon.

Tue.

Wed.

Game status

Calais Campbell

DE

Calf

DNP

Jimmy Smith

CB

Ankle

DNP

Mark Andrews

TE

Thigh

LP

Matthew Judon

OLB

Ankle

LP

Tyre Phillips

G

Ankle

LP

Key: DNP – Did not participate LP – Limited participation (anything below 100%) FP – Full participation NIR – Non-injury-related

Pittsburgh Steelers injury report - Week 12:

Player

Position

Injury

Mon.

Tue.

Wed.

Game status

Trey Edmunds

RB

Hamstring

DNP

Jayrone Elliott

LB

Illness

DNP

Zach Gentry

TE

Knee

DNP

Joe Haden

CB

Knee

DNP

Jaylen Samuels

RB

Quad

DNP

JuJu Smith-Schuster

WR

Foot

DNP

Tyson Alualu

DE

NIR

DNP

David DeCastro

G

NIR

DNP

Eric Ebron

TE

NIR

DNP

Cameron Heyward

DT

NIR

DNP

Maurkice Pouncey

C

NIR

DNP

Ben Roethlisberger

QB

NIR

DNP

Stephon Tuitt

DE

NIR

DNP

Alejandro Villanueva

T

NIR

DNP

Vince Williams

LB

NIR

DNP

Key: DNP – Did not participate LP – Limited participation (anything below 100%) FP – Full participation NIR – Non-injury-related

Latest Stories