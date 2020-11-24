Ravens vs. Steelers injury report: Calais Campbell, Jimmy Smith missing Monday

At this point in the season, every team in the NFL is dealing with a ton of injuries. Even guys that won’t appear on an injury report are getting treatment for various ailments. This season has been particularly brutal, at least on the Baltimore Ravens, who have seen more than their fair share of players head to injured reserve.

With the Ravens now very close to must-win territory, this week’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers means just a little more than it usually would. And with running backs Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins testing positive for COVID-19 while defensive tackle Brandon Williams was considered a “close contact,” Baltimore doesn’t have too much more room for injuries this week. Unfortunately, not much changed on the injury report compared to last week, leaving some concerns about a few players’ health in this short week.

Keep in mind Monday’s injury report is an “estimation,” meaning it’s only what they would have expected to have happen. Baltimore held a walk-through on Monday while Pittsburgh didn’t practice at all. That means we could see some pretty dramatic changes over the next two days, with players either practicing more than expected or less.

Take a look at the full estimated injury report for the Ravens vs. Steelers in Week 12.

Baltimore Ravens injury report - Week 12:

Player Position Injury Mon. Tue. Wed. Game status Calais Campbell DE Calf DNP Jimmy Smith CB Ankle DNP Mark Andrews TE Thigh LP Matthew Judon OLB Ankle LP Tyre Phillips G Ankle LP

Key: DNP – Did not participate LP – Limited participation (anything below 100%) FP – Full participation NIR – Non-injury-related

Pittsburgh Steelers injury report - Week 12:

Player Position Injury Mon. Tue. Wed. Game status Trey Edmunds RB Hamstring DNP Jayrone Elliott LB Illness DNP Zach Gentry TE Knee DNP Joe Haden CB Knee DNP Jaylen Samuels RB Quad DNP JuJu Smith-Schuster WR Foot DNP Tyson Alualu DE NIR DNP David DeCastro G NIR DNP Eric Ebron TE NIR DNP Cameron Heyward DT NIR DNP Maurkice Pouncey C NIR DNP Ben Roethlisberger QB NIR DNP Stephon Tuitt DE NIR DNP Alejandro Villanueva T NIR DNP Vince Williams LB NIR DNP

