Ravens vs. Steelers injury report: Calais Campbell, Jimmy Smith missing Monday
At this point in the season, every team in the NFL is dealing with a ton of injuries. Even guys that won’t appear on an injury report are getting treatment for various ailments. This season has been particularly brutal, at least on the Baltimore Ravens, who have seen more than their fair share of players head to injured reserve.
With the Ravens now very close to must-win territory, this week’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers means just a little more than it usually would. And with running backs Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins testing positive for COVID-19 while defensive tackle Brandon Williams was considered a “close contact,” Baltimore doesn’t have too much more room for injuries this week. Unfortunately, not much changed on the injury report compared to last week, leaving some concerns about a few players’ health in this short week.
Keep in mind Monday’s injury report is an “estimation,” meaning it’s only what they would have expected to have happen. Baltimore held a walk-through on Monday while Pittsburgh didn’t practice at all. That means we could see some pretty dramatic changes over the next two days, with players either practicing more than expected or less.
Take a look at the full estimated injury report for the Ravens vs. Steelers in Week 12.
Baltimore Ravens injury report - Week 12:
Player
Position
Injury
Mon.
Tue.
Wed.
Game status
Calais Campbell
DE
Calf
DNP
Jimmy Smith
CB
Ankle
DNP
Mark Andrews
TE
Thigh
LP
Matthew Judon
OLB
Ankle
LP
Tyre Phillips
G
Ankle
LP
Key: DNP – Did not participate LP – Limited participation (anything below 100%) FP – Full participation NIR – Non-injury-related
Pittsburgh Steelers injury report - Week 12:
Player
Position
Injury
Mon.
Tue.
Wed.
Game status
Trey Edmunds
RB
Hamstring
DNP
Jayrone Elliott
LB
Illness
DNP
Zach Gentry
TE
Knee
DNP
Joe Haden
CB
Knee
DNP
Jaylen Samuels
RB
Quad
DNP
JuJu Smith-Schuster
WR
Foot
DNP
Tyson Alualu
DE
NIR
DNP
David DeCastro
G
NIR
DNP
Eric Ebron
TE
NIR
DNP
Cameron Heyward
DT
NIR
DNP
Maurkice Pouncey
C
NIR
DNP
Ben Roethlisberger
QB
NIR
DNP
Stephon Tuitt
DE
NIR
DNP
Alejandro Villanueva
T
NIR
DNP
Vince Williams
LB
NIR
DNP
Key: DNP – Did not participate LP – Limited participation (anything below 100%) FP – Full participation NIR – Non-injury-related