Ravens vs. Steelers injury report: Marlon Humphrey returned, Jimmy Smith out Thursday’s practice

The Baltimore Ravens went indoors for practice on Thursday thanks to a cold and rainy afternoon. With another day of practice comes another injury report and for the Ravens, there’s some good news and some bad news.

On the positive side, Pro Bowl cornerback Marlon Humphrey returned to full participation after missing Wednesday with an illness. While that might not have garnered the same level of fear in previous years, with COVID-19 still very much a factor in daily life and the NFL, fans were rightfully worried about one of Baltimore’s defensive stars.

Unfortunately, cornerback Jimmy Smith went from limited on Wednesday to out on Thursday with an Achilles injury. The severity of the injury is unclear but Smith did tear his Achilles in 2017, leading to some concern there. Both Humphrey and Smith’s status in Friday’s final practice will speak volumes about their chances to be on the field for Sunday’s game.

Let’s take a closer look at both the Ravens and Steelers’ injury reports for Thursday.