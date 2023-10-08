Ravens vs. Steelers highlights Week 5
Watch the game highlights between the Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers during Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Ravens at Steelers game.
The Ravens had plenty of chances to win, but left the door open for an action-packed Steelers finish that secured the Pittsburgh win.
Drops. Late turnovers. Lamar Jackson and Baltimore had every chance to seal an unbeaten road record in the AFC North early this season – then proceeded to throw them all away.
Pickett injured his knee in Sunday's loss to the Houston Texans.
The Ravens QB turned in a four-touchdown performance against the Browns and the NFL's best defense.
Deshaun Watson's shoulder is forcing him to sit against the Ravens.
Kenny Pickett and the Steelers' offense looked much better on Sunday night in Las Vegas.
Jason Fitz brings on Yahoo Sports' Frank Schwab to settle their differences over Frank's latest NFL power rankings. Fitz and Frank go from 32 to 1 as they debate over the Minnesota Vikings, Pittsburgh Steelers, Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys, Miami Dolphins and more. Later, the duo give their bold predictions for the upcoming slate of games on Sunday.
Jimmy Garoppolo was sacked four times in the Raiders' Week 3 loss.
The Steelers had a long trip home from Las Vegas.
The Ravens would've been in great field position to beat the Colts had a pass interference call gone their way.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Ravens vs. Bengals game.
The Raiders kicked a field goal but couldn't get the ball right back.
Kenny Pickett found a wide-open Calvin Austin for a 72-yard touchdown early on Sunday in their matchup with the Raiders.
Anthony Richardson has been in concussion protocol all week after he left Sunday’s game against the Texans in the first half.
Diontae Johnson went down with a hamstring injury in Pittsburgh’s season opener last week.
ESPN opted not to show the replay after Browns RB Nick Chubb took a shot to his left knee against the Steelers on Monday night.