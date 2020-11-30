Ravens vs. Steelers game postponed to Wednesday

The NFL tried just about everything possible to make sure the Baltimore Ravens could take on the Pittsburgh Steelers this week. Unfortunately, Baltimore’s COVID-19 outbreak has continued on for too long for that to be safe. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Ravens vs. Steelers will now take place on Wednesday, Dec. 2.

Originally scheduled for Thanksgiving night, Baltimore had an outbreak of positive COVID-19 tests that forced the game to be rescheduled for Sunday evening. With the Ravens still having more COVID-19 cases pop up every day of the week, the NFL was once again forced to reschedule the game, this time to Tuesday. With more players testing positive over the weekend and others concerned about the quick turnaround without a day of practice, the NFL moved the game for a third time.

The Ravens added four more players to the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday, including tight end Mark Andrews, outside linebacker Matthew Judon, and wide receiver Willie Snead. Though they also returned four players from the Reserve/COVID-19 list, Baltimore still has 20 players out because of the coronavirus.