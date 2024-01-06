Ravens vs. Steelers: Five storylines to watch for in Week 18

Baltimore is 12-3, the No. 1 overall seed in the AFC, and they’ll enter Week 18 against the Steelers with nothing to officially play for.

Such a scenario allows John Harbaugh to rest his starters.

Several vital starters and contributors will play on Saturday afternoon, and we’re looking at five storylines to watch in the season finale.

Tyler Huntley looking to get paid

This is a big game for Ravens QB Tyler Huntley. He's pending FA. The Ravens will be tight against cap this yr and they already signed Malik Cunningham as backup QB candidate for '24. There will be a lot of teams this offseason looking to upgrade backup QB situation at very least. https://t.co/2pYLFJRt4s — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) January 6, 2024

Steelers need help

Baltimore has clinched the AFC North and secured the No. 1 seed in the playoffs and a first-round bye.

The Steelers will enter the contest with five playoff-clinching scenarios, with four including a win or tie.

Pittsburgh needs a win, coupled with a loss by either Buffalo or Jacksonville, to avoid missing the playoffs for the second straight season.

Who are the Ravens dressing

Odell Beckham and Lamar Jackson are among six Ravens already ruled out, but this isn’t a preseason game, and key starters and contributors will play.

Ravens playing spoiler

One of Baltimore’s three losses came to Pittsburgh in Week 5 and Saturday afternoon offers the perfect, rainy-day, revenge scenario.

A loss would to the Ravens would potentially knock the Steelers out of the playoffs and that’s just like clinching another postseason berth.

Steelers rushing game is potent

The Steelers rushed for 202 yards against Seattle in Week 17 with Najee Harris (122 yards) and Jaylen Warren (75) now combining to provide Pittsburgh with a dangerous one-two punch.

With the weather playing a factor, Baltimore’s run defense, which ranks No.13 in the league (106.6 yards per game) will be tested.

