Ravens vs Steelers final score predictions: Is an upset brewing?

It’s almost time for one of the best rivalries in football to add another game to its storied legacy. Despite the Baltimore Ravens being overwhelmed by COVID-19, it should not stop them from putting the pedal to the metal against the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers.

With the NFL determined to have this game played during Week 12, the Ravens will be forced to sit numerous starters, including 2019 MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson. This will be a tough test for backup quarterback and former No. 2 pick Robert Griffin III as he leads a depleted offense against one of the most well-coached teams in football.

Here at Ravens Wire, almost all of us believe the Ravens are just too depleted to beat a Pittsburgh team determined to capture the No. 1 seed in the playoffs. However, one of us is bucking all common sense to pick Baltimore in this game.

Let’s take a look at our Ravens vs. Steelers final score predictions:

James Trefry

Steelers 27 - Ravens 17 This is a game I see the Ravens falling behind early and scoring the majority of their points when down multiple scores. Pittsburgh hasn't built a reputation for blowing teams out and with Baltimore relying on the ground game with depleted weapons, this will be one of those games where the score looks closer than the game itself really was. I'm predicting a potential 17-0 start for the Steelers in the first quarter, leaving Griffin and company playing catchup for the remainder of the game.

Robert Sobus

Steelers 30 - Ravens 17 The Ravens are going into today's game short-handed, putting 22 players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list over 10 days including quarterback Lamar Jackson. The Ravens' best chance to win this game would've been having the offense ran through Jackson. Robert Griffin III led Baltimore to a victory in Week 17 of last season against Pittsburgh completing only 11 of his 21 passes for 96 yards. Those numbers will not be enough to dethrone the Steelers from the top of the AFC.

Kevin Oestreicher

Steelers 30 - Ravens 20 This game would look a lot different if both teams were fully healthy. However, that's far from where the Ravens are with COVID-19 decimating the team. Baltimore is set to be without over half of their roster today against a 10-0 Steelers team. The Ravens will put up a good fight, but the gap in talent between who is available for both teams will prove to be too much for Baltimore to overcome.

Neil Dutton

Steelers 21 - Ravens 9 The Steelers are one of the most consistent teams in the NFL this season while also expressing displeasure surrounding the schedule changes. They'll keep a depleted Ravens team at arm's length throughout the game. Baltimore will not reach the end zone in today's game.

Alex Bente

Steelers 27 - Ravens 15 This game is already a disaster and the teams have not even stepped on the field. Any expectations for the typical grudge match we've come to relish from these two teams can be thrown out the window. That said, the Steelers have the upper hand in nearly every facet this week, and they should have no problem dispatching the downtrodden Ravens on route to a division crown and pole position in the playoff race.

Matthew Stevens

Ravens 28 - Steelers 10 Screw it, I'm picking Baltimore. They've battled back from the NFL's most infamous COVID-19 outbreak this season and have had nothing but trash spoken about them for more than a week. This team should come out of the tunnel downright pissed off and ready to not only dethrone the only remaining undefeated team but their division rivals. Just like last season when Robert Griffin III and the Ravens' backups defeated the Steelers in Week 17, it happens again . . . same score and all. Baltimore comes out angry, connecting on shot after shot to move the ball down the field while the league's most fearsome defense batters a hot-and-cold Pittsburgh offense from the opening whistle until the echo of the final one.