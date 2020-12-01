Ravens vs. Steelers: 3 offensive keys for Week 12

The Baltimore Ravens are currently scheduled to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Wednesday . . . at least for now. With quite a few players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, including quarterback Lamar Jackson, Baltimore won’t be close to full strength. But if the Ravens want to win, they’ll need the offense to at least be competent.

Looking over the limited roster Baltimore will have and the matchups created, the Ravens will need to do three things well. We’ve made them our offensive keys for this Week 12 matchup against the Steelers.

Limit mistakes

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

If the Ravens can play a clean game, control the time of possession, and find the end zone once or twice, the offense may be able to do just enough to eke out a win. The defense will likely have to do the heaving lifting but if the offense doesn’t shoot itself in the foot, there’s still enough talent around the ball to do some damage against anyone, including the Steelers. -- Alex Bente

Unleash Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins to keep Ben Roethlisberger off the field

Mitchell Layton-USA TODAY Sports

The Ravens are notorious for running the ball and nothing should change in this matchup. The last time Baltimore played the Steelers, they had 265 total rushing yards. Dobbins gained 113 rushing yards on 15 carries while Edwards put up 87 yards and a touchdown on the ground. The longer the Ravens can keep Ben Roethlisberger off the field, the better chance they have to secure a win. -- Robert Sobus

Hit the big plays

Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images

Even with Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins potentially coming back from the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the Ravens' ground attack is not operating at peak efficiency. Down so many players on the offensive line due to injuries and COVID-19, the rushing attack simply cannot win the game by itself against a tough Pittsburgh defense. Baltimore will need to dial up big passing plays if they are to stay afloat in this one. That means guys getting open, making defenders miss in the open field, and quarterback Robert Griffin III being accurate downfield. Not every shot needs to be a 50-plus yard touchdown toss, but chunk plays are the way to keep drives alive, build momentum, and put points on the board. -- Neil Dutton

1

1