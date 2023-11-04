Ravens vs. Seahawks: 10 stats to know ahead of the huge Week 9 matchup
The Ravens and Seahawks highlight one of the four massive collisions between teams in the AFC and NFC who hold some form of playoff aspirations.
Seattle is physical on defense, explosive at the wide receiver position, and they’re led by veteran quarterback Geno Smith, who’ll be improving as he ages.
For Baltimore, Lamar Jackson makes things go, and he has his most explosive group of skill players since entering the NFL.
With kickoff just over 30 hours away, we’re looking at ten stats.
Kevin Zeitler has defeated them all
The #Ravens play the #AZCardinals and if they win, it'll mean G Kevin Zeitler has beaten every NFL team during his 174-start career, per @NFLResearch.
Zeitler would be the 17th player since 1991 to do so, the third OL — along with Andrew Whitworth and Jake Scott.
The list: pic.twitter.com/r8enp0x1Fy
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 26, 2023
Pressure burst pipes
Teams that have generated the most pressures heading into Week 8 pic.twitter.com/NunsSFTW4Q
— PFF (@PFF) October 26, 2023
Lamar Jackson
The highest graded QBs when pressured this season 😤 pic.twitter.com/rO3ceVJAoB
— PFF (@PFF) October 27, 2023
Explosive plays
Most big plays through Week 8: pic.twitter.com/FVcdQfgXIi
— Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) October 31, 2023
Roquan Smith is No. 1
The Ravens’ star linebacker is the only NFL defender (LB Roquan Smith) to record at least 80 tackles, 5 PD, and one sack this season. In 17 games as a Raven (Smith joined Baltimore via trade on 10/31/22), he has recorded 168 tackles, 10 TFL, 3.5 sacks, and 8 PD.
Ravens dominant red zone rankings
Baltimore is ranked in the top three in Red zone rankings (TD%) for the Ravens’ offense and defense, entering Week 9. Baltimore’s offense has scored TDs on 67.6% of its red zone drives and allowed TDs on only 35.0% of its defensive red zone drives.
Ravens are sack masters
Justin Madubuike has logged a career-high 6.5 sacks this season, marking the NFL’s most among all interior D-linemen.
Baltimore’s defense has recorded 15 sacks in three home games this season (5 in each contest).
Model of consistency
Baltimore has now recorded 24 consecutive games where the team has rushed for at least 100 yards, marking the NFL’s longest active streak. (Arizona is second w/ seven games.)
Lamar Jackson is a winner
Overall for his career, 51-18 is the regular season record of QB Lamar Jackson as Baltimore’s starter, including a 17-1 mark against the NFC. His .739 overall winning percentage is the fourth-best among all NFL QBs since the 1970 merger (min. 25 starts).