Ravens vs. Saints: How to watch, listen, and stream

The Baltimore Ravens are gearing up to take on the New Orleans Saints on “Monday Night Football” in Week 9 of the 2022 season. It will mark their second-consecutive prime-time matchup, with the first coming in Week 8 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on “Thursday Night Football”.

Baltimore will look to improve their record to 6-3 on the year and head into their bye week on a three-game winning streak. Quarterback Lamar Jackson will look to continue forming a connection with pass catching options such as wide receiver Devin Duverany and tight end Isaiah Likely, especially with tight end Mark Andrews out of the picture.

Below we look at how to watch, listen to and stream the Ravens’ Week 9 matchup with New Orleans.

Game information:

Teams: Baltimore Ravens @ New Orleans Saints

Date: Monday, November 7th

Kickoff time: 8:15 p.m. EST

Location: Caesars Superdome (New Orleans, LA)

Streaming:

Live stream: fuboTV

Television:

National TV: ESPN, ESPN 2

Announcers: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), Kaylee Hartung (sideline)

Local TV: ABC/ Ch. 2 (Baltimore)

Radio:

Local Radio: WBAL (1090 AM/101.5 FM) and 98Rock (97.9 FM)

Announcers: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst)

Spanish Radio: TICO Sports (1050 AM and 93.5 FM)

