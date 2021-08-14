Ravens vs. Saints preseason: How to watch, listen, and stream

The Baltimore Ravens are set to take on the New Orleans Saints in their first preseason action of 2021. It will be a great opportunity for many players to make a name for themselves as they fight for a spot on the final roster.

Here’s everything you need to know about watching, listening, or live-streaming the game as Baltimore goes for their 18th-straight preseason win.

Game information:

Teams: New Orleans Saints at Baltimore Ravens

Date: Saturday, Aug. 14th

Kickoff time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Location: M&T Bank Stadium (Baltimore, MD)

Streaming:

Live stream: fuboTV (try it free).

Television:

NFL Network: (select markets)

Local TV: WBAL Channel 11 (Baltimore), WJLA Channel 7 (DC), WGAL Channel 8 (York/Harrisburg/Lancaster)

Announcers: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Mike Nolan (analyst), Rod Woodson (analyst), Evan Washburn (sideline)

Radio:

WBAL (1090 AM/101.5 FM) and 98Rock (97.9 FM)

WDCN La Nueva 87.7 (on Ravens app)