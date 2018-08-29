Ravens vs. Redskins preseason: Date, time, TV channel, live stream, how to watch

For those players on the roster bubble, it all comes down to Thursday's preseason finale vs. the Washington Redskins.

After an extended training camp, players like quarterback Robert Griffin III, wide receiver Breshad Perriman, cornerback Stanley Jean-Baptiste and offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor will get one final audition to make the 53-man roster.

Most of the attention will be on RGIII as he tries to convince the Ravens to keep three QBs on their roster for the first time since 2009. When asked about the irony that his fate with the Ravens will be decided against the team that drafted him back in 2012, the 28-year-old said, "I've got nothing but love for the Washington Redskins and their organization."

Wide receiver Breshad Perriman is on the outside looking in after the 2015 first-round pick has yet to live up to his potential. Tim White, Janarion Grant, and Jordan Lasley will earn the few remaining WR spots based on their performance Thursday on special teams.

Wins during the preseason mean nothing, but the Ravens will be looking to go 5-0 in 2018 and keep their streak of not losing a preseason game since September 3, 2015 alive.

Ahead of Thursday's matchup, here's everything you need to know to watch.

Ravens vs. Redskins Preseason Game:

Who: Baltimore Ravens vs. Washington Redskins

What: Preseason Week 4

When: Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD

TV Channel: NBC Sports Washington

Live Stream: NBCSports.com, NBC Sports App

Radio: WBAL New Radio 1090 and 98Rock, Redskins Radio Network

Weather: 92 degrees, PM thunderstorms

Preseason Schedule:

Hall of Fame Game: Thurs., 8/2 vs. Chicago Bears. 8:00 p.m. (W: 17-16)

Week 1: Thurs., 8/9, vs. Los Angeles Rams, 7:30 p.m. (W: 33-7)

Week 2: Mon., 8/20, at Indianapolis Colts (Monday Night Football, ESPN), 8:00 p.m. (W: 20-19)

Week 3: Sat., 8/25 at Miami Dolphins, 7:00 p.m. (W: 27-10)

Week 4: Thurs., 8/30 vs. Washington Redskins, 7:30 p.m.

Ravens 2018 Regular Season Schedule:

Week 1: Sun., 9/9 vs. Bills, 1:00 p.m.

Week 2: Thur., 9/13 @ Bengals, 8:20 p.m.

Week 3: Sun., 9/23 vs. Broncos. 1:00 p.m.

Week 4: Sun., 9/30 @ Steelers, 8:20 p.m.

Week 5: Sun., 10/7 @ Browns, 1:00 p.m.

Week 6: Sun., 10/14 @ Titans, 4:25 p.m.

Week 7: Sun., 10/21 vs. Saints, 4:05 p.m.

Week 8: Sun., 10/28 @ Panthers, 1:00 p.m.

Week 9: Sun., 11/4 vs. Steelers, 1:00 p.m.

Week 10: BYE week

Week 11: Sun., 11/18 vs. Bengals, 1:00 p.m.

Week 12: Sun., 11/25 vs. Raiders, 1:00 p.m.

Week 13: Sun., 12/2 @ Falcons, 1:00 p.m.

Week 14: Sun., 12/9 @ Chiefs, 1:00 p.m.

Week 15: Sun., 12/16 vs. Buccaneers, 1:00 p.m.

Week 16: Sat., 12/22 or Sunday 12/23 @ Chargers, TBD

Week 17: Sun., 12/30 vs. Browns, 1:00 p.m.