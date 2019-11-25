Ravens vs. Rams live stream: How to watch Week 12 NFL game online

The 49ers and their fans have plenty of reason to watch "Monday Night Football" between the Baltimore Ravens and the Los Angeles Rams.

Led by MVP candidate Lamar Jackson, the Ravens (8-2) visit LA one week before facing San Francisco, next Sunday, Dec. 1 in Baltimore. The Ravens have opened as 4.5-point favorites against the 49ers for their Week 13 contest, which some have considered a Super Bowl preview.

You can bet coach Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers will have a close eye as they watch how Aaron Donald and the Rams defense try to slow down Jackson, who has wreaked havoc on the league with his arms and legs. Win or lose, the Ravens will be on a short week against Shanahan's 49ers, who are feeling good after a 37-8 shellacking of the Packers on "Sunday Night Football."

Meanwhile, the Rams (6-4) are in third place in the NFC West but are fighting for their playoff lives. If they beat the Ravens, they'll be back in the NFC wild-card picture and could have a lot at stake for their Week 16 game against the 49ers in Santa Clara. But a loss could knock them fully out of contention, one year after representing the NFC in the Super Bowl.

Here's how you can watch "Monday Night Football" between the Ravens and Rams online and on TV.

Start time: Monday, Nov. 25, at 5:15 p.m. PT

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: fuboTV -- Get a free trial





