The Ravens vs. Rams game has a new kickoff time for Week 17

The NFL and the Ravens announced this morning that the Week 17 matchup between Baltimore and the Los Angeles Rams has a new kickoff time. The game was originally supposed to start at 4:25 p.m., but has been moved to the 1 p.m. timeslot and will still be shown on FOX.

This is probably the best thing for the Baltimore Ravens now that they are on a four-game losing streak and could be without quarterback Lamar Jackson for the third straight week. The Los Angeles Rams have a top-rated offense and the ratings for this game wouldn’t do so good with a depleted Ravens defense.

Our game vs. the Los Angeles Rams has moved to 1:00 PM ET and remains on FOX. pic.twitter.com/XkdGHIvdNE — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 27, 2021

If things were a little different for the Ravens and they were still the top team in the AFC North and had Jackson healthy, then the NFL wouldn’t have changed the time. Maybe the Ravens get some players back in time for the game and upset the Los Angeles Rams at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday.

List