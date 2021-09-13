Ravens vs. Raiders: How to watch, listen, and stream

The Baltimore Ravens will take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 1 of the 2021 season. They’ll be playing under the bright lights of Monday Night Football, hoping to get off to a fast start and show the rest of the NFL that they are still a powerhouse in the AFC.

Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh has seen his team perform very well in prime-time games over his tenure with the Ravens. With some new pieces and injuries to work through it could be a tough game for Baltimore, but they have more than enough talent to win.

Here’s how to watch, listen and stream the game.

Game information:

Teams: Baltimore Ravens at Las Vegas Raiders

Date: Monday, September 13th

Kickoff time: 8:15 p.m. EST

Location: Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, NV)

Streaming:

Live stream: fuboTV (try it free).

Television:

National TV: ESPN and ABC

Announcers: Steve Levy (play-by-play), Brian Griese (analyst), Louis Riddick (analyst), Lisa Salters (sideline)

Local TV: WMAR Ch. 2 (Baltimore); WJLA Ch. 7 (Washington)

Radio:

WBAL (1090 AM/101.5 FM) and 98Rock (97.9 FM)

Announcers: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Femi Ayanbadejo (analyst)

WDCN La Nueva 87.7 (on Ravens app)