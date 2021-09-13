Ravens vs. Raiders staff picks: Who will win Monday night’s season opener in Las Vegas?

Here’s how The Baltimore Sun sports staff views the outcome of Monday night’s season opener between the Ravens and Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.

Ryan McFadden, reporter

Ravens 31, Raiders 21: Injuries to running back J.K. Dobbins and wide receiver Rashod Bateman hurt, but at the end of the day, the Ravens have one of the league’s top quarterbacks, a deep defense and an overall better team than the Raiders.

Mike Preston, columnist

Ravens 30, Raiders 17: It’s hard enough to win on the road, and even harder when it’s the season opener in front of a large crowd filling a new stadium for the first time. Regardless, the Ravens have a deeper and more talented roster than the Raiders and quarterback Lamar Jackson has made a habit of beating up on weaker teams. It should be a tough game, but the Ravens will taken control in the fourth quarter.

Jonas Shaffer, reporter

Ravens 28, Raiders 20: We don’t know how the Ravens will handle the din inside a packed Allegiant Stadium. But they have a better quarterback, a better defense, better special teams and a better head coach. That’s usually enough, no matter where you’re playing.

Childs Walker, reporter

Ravens 31, Raiders 20: The Ravens will step into a new, presumably raucous, environment against a team with a few talented skill players. But they’re just better, with one of the league’s deepest defenses and a franchise quarterback who has not lost to many lower-tier opponents over the past three years. This won’t be a laugher like the last two openers, but it won’t be close either.