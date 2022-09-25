Ravens vs. Patriots: How to watch, listen, and stream

The Baltimore Ravens will travel to New England to take on the Patriots in Week 3 of the 2022 season. Both Baltimore and New England are looking to improve their records to 2-1 on the year, with every win counting in an extremely talented AFC.

Quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and Mac Jones will face off for the first time in their careers, and Jackson has a 1-1 record against the Patriots, with a win coming in 2019 and a loss coming in 2020.

Below we look at how to watch, listen to and stream the Ravens’ Week 3 matchup with New England.

Game information:

Teams: Baltimore Ravens @ New England Patriots

Date: Sunday, September 25th

Kickoff time: 1:00 p.m. EST

Location: Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, MA)

Streaming:

Live stream: fuboTV (try it free).

Television:

Local TV: FOX/ WBFF Ch. 45 (Baltimore)

Announcers: Joe Davis (play-by-play), Daryl Johnston (analyst), Pam Oliver (sideline)

Radio:

Local Radio: WBAL (1090 AM/101.5 FM) and 98Rock (97.9 FM)

Announcers: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst)

Spanish Radio: TICO Sports (1050 AM and 93.5 FM)

