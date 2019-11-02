Ravens vs. Patriots live stream, start time: How to watch Sunday Night Football

New England Patriots (8-0) at Baltimore Ravens (5-2)

Click here to see the full 2019 Sunday Night Football schedule

The New England Patriots will try to stay undefeated as they travel to M&T Bank Stadium to take on Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. The Patriots, led by head coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady, are coming off a 27-13 win over the struggling Cleveland Browns. In 2019, the Patriots’ dominant defense has allowed only four touchdowns, while also scoring four touchdowns. The Ravens, in first place in the AFC North, will look to put an end to the Patriots’ impressive winning streak. In Week 7, Lamar Jackson finished with 143 passing yards and 116 rushing yards in a win against the Seattle Seahawks. According to ProFootballTalk, Jackson remains a strong NFL MVP candidate for 2019.

Where: M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland

When: Sunday, November 3

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America

TV Channel: NBC

Stream live: Watch online or with the NBC Sports App