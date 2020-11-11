Ravens vs. Patriots injury report: Mark Ingram back at practice Wednesday
The Baltimore Ravens haven’t had much luck this season when its come to injuries. The Ravens have been hit hard and often this year with the team needing to once again dip into free agency to field a full defensive backfield moving forward. But with more players on injured reserve and a new cornerback on the 53-man roster, Baltimore enters Week 10 with a pretty small injury report.
Ravens running back Mark Ingram returned to the practice field for the first time in several weeks. Ingram had suffered an ankle injury in Baltimore’s Week 6 win over the Philadelphia Eagles but has been absent at practice and in the Ravens’ two most recent games.
Ingram’s return to the field will be an interesting storyline this week after seeing Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins find more success in the top spots thanks to Ingram’s absences. Baltimore has enjoyed their multi-headed rushing attack this season but has found it inconsistent at times with three backs trying to split carries. With a very impressive Week 8 performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Edwards and Dobbins made a solid case for usurping Ingram on the depth chart. It’ll be interesting to see how Ingram factors into the team’s snap share moving forward.
For now, let’s take a closer look at Wednesday’s injury report for the Ravens and New England Patriots
Baltimore Ravens injury report - Week 10:
Player
Position
Injury
Wed.
Thur.
Fri.
Game status
Calais Campbell
DE
Calf
DNP
Matthew Judon
OLB
Calf
DNP
Jimmy Smith
CB
Ankle
DNP
L.J. Fort
LB
Finger
LP
Mark Ingram
RB
Ankle
LP
Key: DNP – Did not participate LP – Limited participation (anything below 100%) FP – Full participation NIR – Non-injury-related
New England Patriots injury report - Week 10:
Player
Position
Injury
Wed.
Thur.
Fri.
Game status
Ja'Whaun Bentley
LB
Groin
LP
Shilique Calhoun
LB
Knee
LP
Carl Davis
DT
Concussion
LP
Cody Davis
S
Calf
LP
Kyle Dugger
DB
Ankle
LP
Nick Folk
K
Back
LP
Lawrence Guy
DT
Shoulder, Elbow, Knee
LP
Damien Harris
RB
Ankle, Chest
LP
N'Keal Harry
WR
Concussion
LP
Ryan Izzo
TE
Hamstring
LP
J.C. Jackson
CB
Knee
LP
Shaq Mason
G
Calf
LP
John Simon
DE
Elbow
LP
J.J. Taylor
RB
Illness
LP
Joe Thuney
G
Ankle
LP
Deatrich Wise Jr.
DE
Knee, Hand
LP
Isaiah Wynn
T
Ankle
LP
