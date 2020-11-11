Ravens vs. Patriots injury report: Mark Ingram back at practice Wednesday

The Baltimore Ravens haven’t had much luck this season when its come to injuries. The Ravens have been hit hard and often this year with the team needing to once again dip into free agency to field a full defensive backfield moving forward. But with more players on injured reserve and a new cornerback on the 53-man roster, Baltimore enters Week 10 with a pretty small injury report.

Ravens running back Mark Ingram returned to the practice field for the first time in several weeks. Ingram had suffered an ankle injury in Baltimore’s Week 6 win over the Philadelphia Eagles but has been absent at practice and in the Ravens’ two most recent games.

Ingram’s return to the field will be an interesting storyline this week after seeing Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins find more success in the top spots thanks to Ingram’s absences. Baltimore has enjoyed their multi-headed rushing attack this season but has found it inconsistent at times with three backs trying to split carries. With a very impressive Week 8 performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Edwards and Dobbins made a solid case for usurping Ingram on the depth chart. It’ll be interesting to see how Ingram factors into the team’s snap share moving forward.

For now, let’s take a closer look at Wednesday’s injury report for the Ravens and New England Patriots

Baltimore Ravens injury report - Week 10:

Player Position Injury Wed. Thur. Fri. Game status Calais Campbell DE Calf DNP Matthew Judon OLB Calf DNP Jimmy Smith CB Ankle DNP L.J. Fort LB Finger LP Mark Ingram RB Ankle LP

Key: DNP – Did not participate LP – Limited participation (anything below 100%) FP – Full participation NIR – Non-injury-related

New England Patriots injury report - Week 10:

Player Position Injury Wed. Thur. Fri. Game status Ja'Whaun Bentley LB Groin LP Shilique Calhoun LB Knee LP Carl Davis DT Concussion LP Cody Davis S Calf LP Kyle Dugger DB Ankle LP Nick Folk K Back LP Lawrence Guy DT Shoulder, Elbow, Knee LP Damien Harris RB Ankle, Chest LP N'Keal Harry WR Concussion LP Ryan Izzo TE Hamstring LP J.C. Jackson CB Knee LP Shaq Mason G Calf LP John Simon DE Elbow LP J.J. Taylor RB Illness LP Joe Thuney G Ankle LP Deatrich Wise Jr. DE Knee, Hand LP Isaiah Wynn T Ankle LP

Key: DNP – Did not participate LP – Limited participation (anything below 100%) FP – Full participation NIR – Non-injury-related