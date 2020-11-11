Ravens vs. Patriots injury report: Mark Ingram back at practice Wednesday

Matthew Stevens
·2 min read

The Baltimore Ravens haven’t had much luck this season when its come to injuries. The Ravens have been hit hard and often this year with the team needing to once again dip into free agency to field a full defensive backfield moving forward. But with more players on injured reserve and a new cornerback on the 53-man roster, Baltimore enters Week 10 with a pretty small injury report.

Ravens running back Mark Ingram returned to the practice field for the first time in several weeks. Ingram had suffered an ankle injury in Baltimore’s Week 6 win over the Philadelphia Eagles but has been absent at practice and in the Ravens’ two most recent games.

Ingram’s return to the field will be an interesting storyline this week after seeing Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins find more success in the top spots thanks to Ingram’s absences. Baltimore has enjoyed their multi-headed rushing attack this season but has found it inconsistent at times with three backs trying to split carries. With a very impressive Week 8 performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Edwards and Dobbins made a solid case for usurping Ingram on the depth chart. It’ll be interesting to see how Ingram factors into the team’s snap share moving forward.

For now, let’s take a closer look at Wednesday’s injury report for the Ravens and New England Patriots

Baltimore Ravens injury report - Week 10:

Player

Position

Injury

Wed.

Thur.

Fri.

Game status

Calais Campbell

DE

Calf

DNP

Matthew Judon

OLB

Calf

DNP

Jimmy Smith

CB

Ankle

DNP

L.J. Fort

LB

Finger

LP

Mark Ingram

RB

Ankle

LP

Key: DNP – Did not participate LP – Limited participation (anything below 100%) FP – Full participation NIR – Non-injury-related

New England Patriots injury report - Week 10:

Player

Position

Injury

Wed.

Thur.

Fri.

Game status

Ja'Whaun Bentley

LB

Groin

LP

Shilique Calhoun

LB

Knee

LP

Carl Davis

DT

Concussion

LP

Cody Davis

S

Calf

LP

Kyle Dugger

DB

Ankle

LP

Nick Folk

K

Back

LP

Lawrence Guy

DT

Shoulder, Elbow, Knee

LP

Damien Harris

RB

Ankle, Chest

LP

N'Keal Harry

WR

Concussion

LP

Ryan Izzo

TE

Hamstring

LP

J.C. Jackson

CB

Knee

LP

Shaq Mason

G

Calf

LP

John Simon

DE

Elbow

LP

J.J. Taylor

RB

Illness

LP

Joe Thuney

G

Ankle

LP

Deatrich Wise Jr.

DE

Knee, Hand

LP

Isaiah Wynn

T

Ankle

LP

Key: DNP – Did not participate LP – Limited participation (anything below 100%) FP – Full participation NIR – Non-injury-related

