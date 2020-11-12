Ravens vs. Patriots injury report: Mark Ingram back out Thursday
After finally returning to practice for the first time in weeks, Baltimore Ravens running back Mark Ingram was absent once again on Thursday with an ankle injury. However, Baltimore also saw the return of outside linebacker Matthew Judon, who had sat out of Wednesday’s practice with a calf injury.
The New England Patriots didn’t get any better on Thursday. After posting an amazing 17 players on Wednesday’s injury report, all were once again limited our out on Thursday, along with two defensive backs out with an illness. It’ll be interesting to see if those players return to action fully on Friday’s injury report and what/if they earn some injury designation heading into Sunday’s game, or if this is a little gamesmanship from coach Bill Belicheck.
Take a look below for the Ravens and Patriots injury reports for Thursday.
Baltimore Ravens injury report - Week 10:
Player
Position
Injury
Wed.
Thur.
Fri.
Game status
Calais Campbell
DE
Calf
DNP
DNP
Matthew Judon
OLB
Calf
DNP
LP
Jimmy Smith
CB
Ankle
DNP
DNP
L.J. Fort
LB
Finger
LP
LP
Mark Ingram
RB
Ankle
LP
DNP
Brandon Williams
DT
NIR
-
DNP
Key: DNP – Did not participate LP – Limited participation (anything below 100%) FP – Full participation NIR – Non-injury-related
New England Patriots injury report - Week 10:
Player
Position
Injury
Wed.
Thur.
Fri.
Game status
Ja'Whaun Bentley
LB
Groin
LP
LP
Shilique Calhoun
LB
Knee
LP
LP
Carl Davis
DT
Concussion
LP
LP
Cody Davis
S
Calf
LP
LP
Kyle Dugger
DB
Ankle
LP
LP
Nick Folk
K
Back
LP
LP
Stephon Gilmore
CB
Knee
LP
DNP
Lawrence Guy
DT
Shoulder, Elbow, Knee
LP
LP
Damien Harris
RB
Ankle, Chest
LP
LP
N'Keal Harry
WR
Concussion
LP
LP
Ryan Izzo
TE
Hamstring
LP
LP
J.C. Jackson
CB
Knee
LP
LP
Shaq Mason
G
Calf
LP
LP
John Simon
DE
Elbow
LP
LP
J.J. Taylor
RB
Illness
LP
LP
Joe Thuney
G
Ankle
LP
LP
Deatrich Wise Jr.
DE
Knee, Hand
LP
LP
Isaiah Wynn
T
Ankle
LP
LP
Terrence Brooks
S
Illness
-
DNP
Jonathan Jones
CB
Illness
-
DNP
Key: DNP – Did not participate LP – Limited participation (anything below 100%) FP – Full participation NIR – Non-injury-related