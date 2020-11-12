Ravens vs. Patriots injury report: Mark Ingram back out Thursday

After finally returning to practice for the first time in weeks, Baltimore Ravens running back Mark Ingram was absent once again on Thursday with an ankle injury. However, Baltimore also saw the return of outside linebacker Matthew Judon, who had sat out of Wednesday’s practice with a calf injury.

The New England Patriots didn’t get any better on Thursday. After posting an amazing 17 players on Wednesday’s injury report, all were once again limited our out on Thursday, along with two defensive backs out with an illness. It’ll be interesting to see if those players return to action fully on Friday’s injury report and what/if they earn some injury designation heading into Sunday’s game, or if this is a little gamesmanship from coach Bill Belicheck.

Take a look below for the Ravens and Patriots injury reports for Thursday.

Baltimore Ravens injury report - Week 10:

Player Position Injury Wed. Thur. Fri. Game status Calais Campbell DE Calf DNP DNP Matthew Judon OLB Calf DNP LP Jimmy Smith CB Ankle DNP DNP L.J. Fort LB Finger LP LP Mark Ingram RB Ankle LP DNP Brandon Williams DT NIR - DNP

Key: DNP – Did not participate LP – Limited participation (anything below 100%) FP – Full participation NIR – Non-injury-related

New England Patriots injury report - Week 10:

Player Position Injury Wed. Thur. Fri. Game status Ja'Whaun Bentley LB Groin LP LP Shilique Calhoun LB Knee LP LP Carl Davis DT Concussion LP LP Cody Davis S Calf LP LP Kyle Dugger DB Ankle LP LP Nick Folk K Back LP LP Stephon Gilmore CB Knee LP DNP Lawrence Guy DT Shoulder, Elbow, Knee LP LP Damien Harris RB Ankle, Chest LP LP N'Keal Harry WR Concussion LP LP Ryan Izzo TE Hamstring LP LP J.C. Jackson CB Knee LP LP Shaq Mason G Calf LP LP John Simon DE Elbow LP LP J.J. Taylor RB Illness LP LP Joe Thuney G Ankle LP LP Deatrich Wise Jr. DE Knee, Hand LP LP Isaiah Wynn T Ankle LP LP Terrence Brooks S Illness - DNP Jonathan Jones CB Illness - DNP

Key: DNP – Did not participate LP – Limited participation (anything below 100%) FP – Full participation NIR – Non-injury-related