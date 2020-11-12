The Masters:

Masters leaderboard: Paul Casey has lead, Tiger in hunt, players still on course

Ravens vs. Patriots injury report: Mark Ingram back out Thursday

Matthew Stevens
·2 min read

After finally returning to practice for the first time in weeks, Baltimore Ravens running back Mark Ingram was absent once again on Thursday with an ankle injury. However, Baltimore also saw the return of outside linebacker Matthew Judon, who had sat out of Wednesday’s practice with a calf injury.

The New England Patriots didn’t get any better on Thursday. After posting an amazing 17 players on Wednesday’s injury report, all were once again limited our out on Thursday, along with two defensive backs out with an illness. It’ll be interesting to see if those players return to action fully on Friday’s injury report and what/if they earn some injury designation heading into Sunday’s game, or if this is a little gamesmanship from coach Bill Belicheck.

Take a look below for the Ravens and Patriots injury reports for Thursday.

Baltimore Ravens injury report - Week 10:

Player

Position

Injury

Wed.

Thur.

Fri.

Game status

Calais Campbell

DE

Calf

DNP

DNP

Matthew Judon

OLB

Calf

DNP

LP

Jimmy Smith

CB

Ankle

DNP

DNP

L.J. Fort

LB

Finger

LP

LP

Mark Ingram

RB

Ankle

LP

DNP

Brandon Williams

DT

NIR

-

DNP

Key: DNP – Did not participate LP – Limited participation (anything below 100%) FP – Full participation NIR – Non-injury-related

New England Patriots injury report - Week 10:

Player

Position

Injury

Wed.

Thur.

Fri.

Game status

Ja'Whaun Bentley

LB

Groin

LP

LP

Shilique Calhoun

LB

Knee

LP

LP

Carl Davis

DT

Concussion

LP

LP

Cody Davis

S

Calf

LP

LP

Kyle Dugger

DB

Ankle

LP

LP

Nick Folk

K

Back

LP

LP

Stephon Gilmore

CB

Knee

LP

DNP

Lawrence Guy

DT

Shoulder, Elbow, Knee

LP

LP

Damien Harris

RB

Ankle, Chest

LP

LP

N'Keal Harry

WR

Concussion

LP

LP

Ryan Izzo

TE

Hamstring

LP

LP

J.C. Jackson

CB

Knee

LP

LP

Shaq Mason

G

Calf

LP

LP

John Simon

DE

Elbow

LP

LP

J.J. Taylor

RB

Illness

LP

LP

Joe Thuney

G

Ankle

LP

LP

Deatrich Wise Jr.

DE

Knee, Hand

LP

LP

Isaiah Wynn

T

Ankle

LP

LP

Terrence Brooks

S

Illness

-

DNP

Jonathan Jones

CB

Illness

-

DNP

Key: DNP – Did not participate LP – Limited participation (anything below 100%) FP – Full participation NIR – Non-injury-related

Latest Stories