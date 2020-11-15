Ravens vs. Patriots final score predictions: Big win coming?

The Baltimore Ravens take the field at Gillette Stadium tonight to face off against the New England Patriots. While this game is scheduled to be in the prime-time spotlight, it won’t have the same luster as many were hoping for.

The Patriots are 3-5 and without Tom Brady under center for the first time in nearly two decades. Leading the charge instead is Cam Newton, and with a lackluster group of weapons around him, things aren’t going well for New England this season. Baltimore isn’t exactly living up to its expectations either, but sport a 6-2 record entering this game thanks to a fearsome defense and a good-enough offense.

Though you can never count any team out of any week in the NFL, we here at Ravens Wire unanimously have Baltimore winning this game. Take a look below to see what final score predictions we’ve all put up and how we expect this Week 10 tilt to go.

Matthew Stevens:

Ravens 33 - Patriots 6 This is a battle between two of the better defenses in the league. Even though both the Ravens and Patriots are dealing with injuries and some COVID-19 issues, both defenses have been effective and are tied with 14 takeaways. Unfortunately, that's where the similarities end. Though Baltimore's offense hasn't been as good as last year's unit, Lamar Jackson and company have still done a stellar job putting up points. Through eight games this season, the Ravens have scored fewer than 24 points just once. Meanwhile, New England has struggled to find the end zone against even average defenses. Considering Baltimore has the stingiest defense in the league, that's not exactly a recipe for success for the Patriots this week. Add to that a cold and wet game with heavy winds and this contest likely spends most of its time on the ground where the Ravens' offense excels and New England's defense struggles. It's not a perfect game for Baltimore by any means but they get out to a comfortable lead and you'll be able to turn this game off at halftime.

Story continues

Neil Dutton:

Ravens 27 - Patriots 10 The Ravens' defense will have answers to every question the Patriots' offense can ask, while the same will not be true on the other side of the ball. New England has been weak against the run this season, and the trio of Lamar Jackson, Gus Edwards, and especially J.K. Dobbins will run all over them.

Alex Bente:

Ravens 31 - Patriots 16 While this matchup is usually one for the spectators, this year’s iteration just doesn’t seem to be as enticing. In spite of their offensive issues, the Ravens have had virtually no issue dealing with lesser teams and, make no mistake, the Patriots are a lesser team this season. That said, with Belichick pulling the strings, they can never fully be counted out. Though New England may find ways to stifle and confuse Lamar Jackson for some of the game, the talent gap is just far to wide and Baltimore will not only suffocate the Patriots’ offense defensively, but score more than enough points on offense to keep the game in comfortable control. If Jackson finds any level of comfort close to what we saw in the back half of the Colts game, he will be gaining yards and scoring touchdowns in the air and on the ground with relative ease.

James Trefry:

Ravens 21 - Patriots 20 This will be a very fast-paced game as both defenses are beat up and will want to stay off the field as much as possible. Even if New England cornerback Stephon Gilmore plays, this doesn’t seem to be the game where he will have a huge impact. I’m looking for both quarterbacks to manage the offenses in the first half, giving the Ravens a 7-3 lead going into the locker room. As the defenses get tired, more points will come. The Ravens will go up by two scores early as Cam Newton tries to lead a comeback but will suffer a similar finish to the Seattle game. Baltimore’s defense gets the game-sealing stop in the final minutes of the fourth quarter to pick up their seventh win.

Kevin Oestreicher:

Ravens 33 - Patriots 17 The Ravens will be looking to beat the Patriots on “Sunday Night Football” once again, and they’ll do just that. Led by Cam Newton, New England’s offense has been up and down while their defense has struggled despite having a historic year in 2019. Lamar Jackson will look to establish momentum early, and with how the defense is playing, this should stack up to be a Ravens victory.