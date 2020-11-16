Ravens vs. Patriots final score recap: Mother Nature is scary

If it could go wrong for the Baltimore Ravens Sunday night, it did. Because of it, the Ravens not only lost to the New England Patriots but have to question if they’re truly playoff-worthy now.

Inconsistent play, bad calls by the officials, penalties, terrible snaps, a turnover, and injuries all derailed Baltimore in Week 10, seeing them drop to 6-3 on the season. Though the game was close, ending with a six-point margin-of-defeat, the football gods clearly deemed that the Ravens were not going to win this one regardless of what they did. Even with a minute remaining and a shot to win the game, the heavens opened up for what was practically a monsoon to ensure any chances of a comeback were washed down the drain.

While we’ll be spending a few days fully diagnosing this loss and what it means for Baltimore moving forward, here’s everything you need to know right now.

Final score:

1st 2nd 3rd 4th Total Ravens 0 10 7 0 17 Patriots 0 13 10 0 23

It was over when . . .

This game wasn't truly over until the final play of the game after a turnover on downs. But in reality, the game was all but decided when the Patriots were able to convert a first down with 3:35 remaining. Had Baltimore's defense been able to get a stop there, the Ravens would have gotten the ball back with likely around 2:45 on the clock and at least one timeout. More importantly, they would have avoided the worst of the weather to come. The rain had been getting progressively worse over the course of the game, turning into a ridiculous downpour in the final minute of the contest, making it nearly impossible to see. Instead, quarterback Lamar Jackson attempted a comeback with about a minute remaining, no timeouts, and next to no visibility. Baltimore had other opportunities to stop New England earlier in the game and really shouldn't have needed a comeback in the first place. But when looking at the point where the Ravens lost this game, the Patriots' final drive was the breaking point in Week 10.

Stars of the game:

⭐⭐⭐ WR Willie Snead Snead made his presence felt the last few weeks and once again came up big in this game. Snead caught five of his seven targets for 64 yards and both of Jackson's touchdown throws. While that stat line is pretty impressive, it doesn't tell the full story either. Snead made a few tough grabs in the rain, securing the ball properly and turning upfield for yards after the catch. In an offense where few skill players have been performing up to snuff, Snead practically carried the passing game at times. Because of that, Jackson continued to look Snead's way and relied on him to for critical first downs and in the end zone. ⭐⭐ QB Lamar Jackson Jackson was far from perfect in this game. His interception to close the first half was a classic bad decision, putting the ball on Marquise Brown's inside shoulder instead of throwing it to the outside where the cornerback wouldn't have had a chance to make a play on it at all. But beyond that play, Jackson had a pretty outstanding game in all regards -- rushing for 55 yards and completing 70.6% of his passes in a torrential downpour for 249 yards and two touchdowns to go with his lone interception. As critical as I've been about Jackson this season, Baltimore did right by him in this game by giving him quicker and easier throws. He didn't hesitate when deciding to tuck the ball and run, and he made solid reads with accurate throws to give receivers a chance to pick up yards after the catch. Had the defense played better, that was more than enough to pick up a win. Jackson's play against the Patriots points to a bright remainder of the season if the Ravens continue with that plan of attack moving forward. ⭐ OLB Matthew Judon Judon had his best game of the season. It won't quite show up on the stat sheet, notching just one sack, a quarterback hit, and two tackles for a loss, but Judon was outstanding this week. New England didn't have many answers for him, seeing Judon beat the right tackle around the edge with speed often enough to set up a homestead in the Patriots' backfield. Judon was a lone bright spot in an otherwise forgettable night from the Ravens' defense.

Quote of the game:

We're ticked off. You know, no one likes losing. -- QB Lamar Jackson after the game

Let's not downplay things or beat around the bush . . . This loss sucks. Baltimore was heavily favored to win this week and for good reason. The Ravens came into this game excelling at the things the Patriots struggled with, and the weather looked to help them out even more. Credit goes to New England for a spirited effort in pulling off the upset, but this is a game Baltimore should have and could have won. As the franchise quarterback, Jackson is not only the face of the team but the leader as well. As such, Jackson sets the tone for the Ravens, and right now, he's "ticked off." While it's unfortunate Baltimore lost, it's kinda nice to see Jackson clearly upset with that performance and seemingly itching to improve upon it. If that attitude rubs off on the rest of the team, they'll bounce back quickly.

Key stats:

21: That's the number of games Baltimore's defense had come up with at least one interception. With the Ravens failing to forced a fumble or interception against the Patriots, it's where the streak ends. 31: That's the number of regular-season games Baltimore's offense had scored at least 20 points -- which is every game Jackson has started in the NFL. Just like the other streak, the Ravens' 17 points on Sunday mark the end of the streak.

What's next?

It's the game everyone has had circled on the calendar this season . . . The Tennessee Titans. After getting knocked out of the playoffs last season by the Titans, Baltimore has had to be looking forward to this matchup. Not only is it a chance at some revenge, but it's also a chance to get a leg up on a conference opponent in the AFC playoff picture. With seven games remaining on the schedule, anything is possible but locking up a potential tiebreaker now would be incredibly helpful when January rolls around. The Titans mark a two-week stretch against probable playoff contenders. These two games will ultimately define Baltimore's regular-season and give an early indication of how the Ravens' postseason could fare. It's a chance for Baltimore to prove themselves against one of the better teams in the league, with the potential to send a message to the rest of the NFL that the Ravens are still very much for real.