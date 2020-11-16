Ravens vs. Patriots: Final score tracker and instant analysis for Week 10

The Baltimore Ravens enter Week 10 at 6-2, looking to continue their winning streak, potentially make up some ground in the AFC North standings and keep their place in the AFC playoff picture. To do so, the Ravens will have to beat the 3-5 New England Patriots in their own stadium.

Though this looks like a one-sided matchup this week, no one can ever count out Patriots coach Bill Belichick. But this is a golden opportunity for Baltimore to continue their offensive tune-up while seeing what the defense has with defensive end Calais Campbell out and cornerback Tramon Williams likely playing a major role in his first game with the team.

Keep it tuned here for the Ravens final scores and instant analysis of each scoring drive as they happen so you know what went down beyond just the scoreboard.

1st quarter:

Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

2nd quarter:

AP Photo/Elise Amendola

Ravens 7 - Patriots 0 Drive analysis: Baltimore got back to their identity on the second drive of the night. The Ravens leaned heavily on their running backs, using J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards up the middle while targeting the middle of the field with quick passes, allowing Mark Andrews and Willie Snead to pick up yards after the catch. A wide receiver screen to Devin Duvernay was a stroke of genius, finding a running lane for 19 yards up the sideline. Snead got the call on a sweep, tumbling into the end zone on a six-yard touchdown. Ravens 7 - Patriots 7 Drive analysis: The Patriots answer the Ravens' drive with one of their own. Cam Newton found Jakobi Meyers for 19 yards but New England gets a 15-yard penalty as well on safety Chuck Clark, taking them into Baltimore territory. Patriots running back Rex Burkhead gets some chunk yards on two runs to keep the drive alive before Newton hits tight end Ryan Izzo for a 20-yard completion. A legal pick play on the right side leaves Burkhead wide open in the red zone, squeezing into the pylon for a seven-yard touchdown catch and run. Ravens 10 - Patriots 7 Drive analysis: Baltimore leaned heavily on the run on this drive, using Ingram and Jackson on the ground. But the big play was a short throw to Edwards, who rumbled for 31 yards to get into the red zone. The Ravens' offense stalls out though and is forced to kick a field goal to regain the lead.

3rd quarter:

4th quarter: