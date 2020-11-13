Ravens vs. Patriots: 10 fun facts about this Week 10 matchup

In a game many would have expected to be a clash between playoff-bound teams at the start of the season, the Baltimore Ravens take on the New England Patriots in Week 10. The Ravens are 6-2 and still firmly in the hunt for a postseason berth behind the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Patriots are languishing at 3-5 and are looking up at both the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins in the AFC East.

Before the teams kick off this weekend, here are 10 fun little nuggets about this rivalry for you to take away and share with your friends and family. They will be impressed by the depth of your knowledge and will come to regard you as a font of information and someone whom can clearly be reckoned with. Or they may think you have too much time on your hands. Either way, you should read them.

The Patriots were the Ravens trade partners in the Kyle Boller draft

Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Looking to address the lack of a franchise quarterback prior to the 2003 NFL Draft the Ravens had identified Kyle Boller as the man they wanted to lead the team on offense. The Ravens had already used their first-round pick in 2003, selecting Terrell Suggs, and they were not sure that Boller would still be available when they came to pick next at 41. They needed to find a trade partner. They found such a partner in the Patriots, who sent their first-round pick (No.19) to the Ravens in exchange for the Ravens pick at 41 as well as their first-round selection in 2004. They used that pick (No.21) to select nose tackle Vince Wilfork. Boller, as many people attached to the Ravens will remember, did not really live up to the billing.

Dean Pees has coached both of these teams

Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Dean Pees has been around the NFL for a long time. Originally joining New England as a linebackers coach, Pees was elevated to the defensive coordinator job in 2006 before eventually leaving in 2009. That's when his stint with Baltimore began, much like his time with the Patriots, as a linebacker coach before making the transition to defensive coordinator. Pees would run the Ravens' defense from 2012-2017 before retiring as his seat was getting hotter, only to return a few weeks later as the defensive coordinator of the Tennessee Titans.

Adalius Thomas played for both of these teams

Photo by Joe Murphy/NFLPhotoLibrary

Thomas was a sixth-round pick by the Ravens in 2000. He played very little part in the team's Super Bowl-winning run but finally established himself as a key member of the defense in his third season. In his seven years with Baltimore, he twice led the NFL in fumble recoveries for touchdowns and racked up 377 combined tackles, including 58 for a loss. Thomas also dished out 38.5 sacks being named to two Pro Bowls and making the first-team All-Pro in 2006. He parlayed this into a massive free-agent deal with the Patriots, playing his part as the team went unbeaten in the regular season in 2007 before losing in the Super Bowl to the Giants. His play fell off after a solid first season, with a combination of injury and clashes with the coaching staff restricting him to 23 games in 2008 and 2009. He was released before the 2010 season.

No Joe Flacco or Tom Brady for the first time this century

Photo by Jared Wickerham/Getty Images

Including the playoffs, these two teams have met 14 times over the years. However, this will be the first match between the sides without either Joe Flacco or Tom Brady since the 1999 season. In the final week of that season, Tony Banks and Drew Bledsoe started for their respective teams, with the Patriots running out to a 20-3 victory. The teams didn't meet again until 2004 when Brady and Kyle Boller were the starters at quarterback.

Ozzie Newsome worked in the front office for both of these head coaches

Credit: Pat Lovell-USA TODAY Sports

Newsome enjoyed a stellar run in the Baltimore Ravens front office between 1996 and 2018, overseeing two Super Bowl triumphs and 11 trips to the postseason. The Ravens enjoyed the fruits of his labors thanks to his being named Director of Pro Personnel by the 1995 Cleveland Browns, who were coached at the time by Bill Belichick before the team left Cleveland ahead of the 1996 season when they became the Ravens.

Patriots have only ever had one 100-yard rusher against the Ravens

Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports Copyright © David Butler II

In the 14 games between these two teams, regular season and playoffs included, the Patriots have only had one player rush for more than 100-yards in a game. You have to go back to the 2004 season to find it when Corey Dillon's 30 rushing attempts brought him 123 yards in a 24-3 Patriots victory.

Cam Newton has never thrown an interception against the Ravens

Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Newton has only played against the Ravens twice in his career, both times a member of the Carolina Panthers. While going 1-1 as a starter in these clashes, he did enjoy excellent passing production in the games. Newton completed nearly 65% of his pass attempts, going 35-of-54 for 416 yards and three touchdowns. He did not throw an interception in either game, and the Ravens are one of only two teams Newton has played more than once against whom he is yet to be intercepted. The other team is the New York Jets.

Keep to the right please!

AP Photo/Derik Hamilton

Rookie running back J.K. Dobbins should see a healthy dose of action against the Patriots, and on current form, his best trait would seem to be something New England is not able to stop. Dobbins is averaging six yards per attempt when rushing to the right side of the field since Week 6, the sixth-highest average in that time. Since Week 6, the Patriots have allowed an average of 5.2 yards per attempt when defending rushes to the right side, the seventh-worst rate in the NFL.

Straight down the middle

Credit: Kevin R. Wexler-USA TODAY Sports

The Ravens will need to be aware of Patriots running back Damien Harris in Week 10, especially if he looks to attack the middle of their defense. Harris averages 7.2 yards per attempt when rushing up the middle in 2020, the second-best rate in the NFL. This is an area of weakness for the Ravens, who are allowing 5.3 yards per attempt to runs up the center...the second-worst rate in the league.

Bring the heat!

AP Photo/David J. Phillip

The Ravens like to blitz, and blitz a lot. Since Week 6, Don Martindale has sent extra rushers on 30% of Baltimore's defensive plays, the fifth-highest rate in that span. This could pay dividends this week against the Patriots and Cam Newton. Newton has a 58.5 passer rating against the blitz since Week 6, the fourth-lowest rate among all qualifying quarterbacks. Given the Patriots far-from-stellar performance in protecting Newton so far this season, he could be in for a bumpy ride in Week 10.

