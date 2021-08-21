Ravens vs. Panthers preseason: How to watch, listen, and stream

The Baltimore Ravens are gearing up to take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2021 preseason. Baltimore will be going for their 19th-straight preseason victory, a streak that dates back to 2016.

Here’s everything you need to know when it comes to watching, listening and streaming the game.

Game information:

Teams: Baltimore Ravens at Carolina Panthers

Date: Saturday, Aug. 21st

Kickoff time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Location: Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, NC)

Streaming:

Live stream: fuboTV (try it free).

Television:

Local TV: WBAL Channel 11 (Baltimore), WJLA Channel 7 (DC), WGAL Channel 8 (York/Harrisburg/Lancaster), WWCW (Roanoke), WUPV (Richmond), WTVZ (Norfolk)

Announcers: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Mike Nolan (analyst), Rod Woodson (analyst), Evan Washburn (sideline)

Radio:

WBAL (1090 AM/101.5 FM) and 98Rock (97.9 FM)

WDCN La Nueva 87.7 (on Ravens app)