Ravens vs. Jaguars inactives: Tre Herndon a healthy scratch

Jacksonville Jaguars fifth-year cornerback Tre Herndon was a surprising healthy scratch for the team Sunday morning ahead of a Week 12 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.

Herndon, 26, has started 30 career games for the Jaguars and saw significant play time this season when Shaquill Griffin went to injured reserve. But after Patrick Mahomes threw four touchdown passes against the Jaguars secondary in Week 10, Herndon is inactive after the Week 11 bye.

With Tyson Campbell starting on one side of the field and Darious Williams covering the slot, seventh-round rookie Montaric “Buster” Brown is set to see the most significant action of his young career against the Ravens.

Baltimore ruled out starting safety Kyle Hamilton against the Jaguars.

Hamilton was one of a handful of Ravens players who were ruled questionable for Sunday. Running back Gus Edwards and wide receivers Demarcus Robinson and Devin Duvernay are all set to play, despite being listed as questionable Friday. Isaiah Likely was downgraded from questionable to out on Saturday.

